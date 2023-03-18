“Now, 75 years [after “To Kill a Mockingbird”], in an abundant society where people have laptops, cellphones, iPods, and minds like empty rooms, I still plod along with books.” ~ Harper Lee
I was thinking about computers and the digital age we now live in, and realized that some day in the future, people — if they are still around — will look back on this time and ask, “what were they thinking?”
I know, we think we are advanced and brilliant and cool and all the things that come from what seems like daily advances in how we communicate and seek information.
But, have we created a multi-headed monster?
I don’t really have an answer to my own question, because I am always amazed at what I can do on a keyboard and screen, and it is so easy to assimilate the computer into my everyday life, it’s become like breathing.
I do it many times every day, and using a computer or smartphone is now like breathing for me — and probably most of you.
Back in the 1980s, when I was first introduced to the computer and our small print shop and weekly newspaper in Waukomis, I had talked my dad into integrating a personal computer and desktop publishing.
We bought an Apple computer system, and one day early on during our inception into a new, digital world, my dad had casually walked up to where I was typing on a keyboard, and half-jokingly asked me where you oiled it.
He came from the mechanical age of machines.
Now, I knew he was talking tongue in cheek, but I then realized that the printing and communication industry had evolved from the hot-type, ink-stained, dingy back shop, to the front shop and cleaner and less labor-intensive world of digital.
To me, thinking back now to the 1980s, it was like the Industrial Revolution, when America evolved from an agrarian society, into an industrial society.
That was not an easy change from 1760 to 1840 across America.
It was a tough out, to use a baseball term.
People — many Americans — didn’t see farming changing to working in industry as all that good for them or for the then-fledgling United States.
Old habits die hard. People who had been rooted in agriculture for thousands of years suddenly had to deal with massive change.
Now, that change may have been inevitable, as more and more people needed livelihoods to put food on the table and roofs over their heads, and there was a finite amount of useful farmland to go around, as people from all countries and all walks of life sought a future in the New World.
Of course, we still have farming, and it provides us with food to live on — it’s just in the hands of fewer and fewer Americans.
My family were farmers up through and past the American Civil War.
But, things changed — livelihoods changed — and the Christys at some point joined the Industrial Revolution.
For me, as I sit furiously typing these words on my laptop, and see them form ideas and concepts with imperceptible ease, I think we, as a people, have passed from the Industrial Revolution into the digital age far easier and with fewer problems than our forebears.
And the reasons for this easy transformation can be attributed to people like Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Bill Gates and Paul Allen of Apple and Microsoft fame.
Of course, that list is actually miles long. A lot of people behind the scenes of top innovators made digital happen.
And we, out here in everyday-people land, are the beneficiaries.
Of course, for every good thing computers and the internet give us to make our daily lives easier, there are downsides.
There are some days, when scanning the headlines, there is a dark side to computers.
They help me write this column, they help my co-workers and me put out this newspaper, do research, help me pay my bills, provide me with music and entertainment and on and on.
They can be a good thing when we let them.
Unfortunately, the unscrupulous amongst us have found myriad ways to lie, cheat and steal using computers.
And, the digital age has made it easier for them.
Grifters among us try and scam us out of money. Liars among us spread false information and conspiracy theories with dark political agendas.
Recently, I’ve been getting texts — sometimes at 3 o’clock in the morning — telling me my Amazon account, or some such account, will be locked if I don’t respond within 48 hours.
Really!?
The digital age of computers and smartphones has its quite good and its horribly bad.
Sadly, today’s society doesn’t seem to be handling it all that well.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
