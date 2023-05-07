By Theri Ray, MLIS
Spring is always a wonderful time at the library. In April, we celebrate National Library Week. The theme this year was There’s More to the Story and highlighted a few of the things libraries do beyond making books available. Libraries do many exciting things, one of which is Summer Reading. Summer Reading programs started in 1890s as a way to encourage children to continue reading over the summer and to develop habits of using libraries and reading.
Slight detour before we dive into Summer Reading programs at the library: you may be wondering why encouraging the development of habitual library use is important. Estimates of the number of books in American homes range between 50 and 115. Our library houses more than 57,000 items. By using your library, you have access to an enormous number and variety of books, and you can access those books at no cost to you. In 2023, the library collection has already saved members of our community more than $400,00. Now, on to Summer Reading!
Summer Reading is a cornerstone of library services to children. It is an exciting time. There are reading challenges and special programs. Your librarians begin planning for Summer Reading well before the first flowers of the season. By the time the spring rains come, your librarians are well into the busy preparation phase. Summer reading is not just for children; adults participate too. All library staff come together to prepare for Summer Reading and to make the magic happen.
This year’s Collaborative Summer Library Program theme, All Together Now, is about coming together with our friends and neighbors to build community. That is exactly what libraries do every day! There will be many all-ages events where families can enjoy activities together. We are planning collaborative projects and even a Parent and Teen book club. I almost wish my own children were still teens so we could participate. There will be programming around the book (and movie) The Princess Bride and more. Thanks to the help of the Junior Welfare League, we will have a community reads project for elementary aged children with The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill. Barnhill is a Newberry Medal-winning novelist and her story about the power of kindness, generosity, and building community fits the All Together Now theme wonderfully.
We hope you will join in the fun. All Together Now!
Ray is director at The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
