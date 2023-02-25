Spring is right around the corner, and there are exciting things happening at the Enid Public Library. Discover fun events and program to look forward to in the upcoming months.
Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebration
Are you a Dr. Seuss fan? Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with the library from February 27 – March 3. Stop by the Children’s Department for week-long activities, a Dr. Seuss Story Time on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., and a birthday cake celebration on March 2 at 4 p.m. Read Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax for Elementary Book Club, followed by the movie at 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department.
(And you never know when Dr. Seuss may stop in to say “hi!”)
Holiday Parties for Teens & Tweens
Do you have a teen or tween (ages 9 & up) wanting something to do over spring break? Come to the library on March 14 @ 4:30 p.m. to celebrate National Potato Chip Day and Pi Day with potato chips and pie! There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 @ 4:30 p.m. Attendees will craft four-leaf clovers. There will also be coloring and snacks!
Be sure to register for the St. Patrick’s Day Party at (580) 234-6313.
Enid Author Fest
Each spring, the library hosts its annual Enid Author Fest. This year, the 2023 author fest will be on Saturday, April 15, from 1-5 p.m. Are you a local author? Apply to be an author at Enid Author Fest! The festival is a great way to meet other authors, sell copies of your work, and speak with local readers.
Interested authors may find an author’s cover letter on the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/Enid-Author-Fest-2023. Authors will be notified by March 4.
Seed Library
Did you know that the Enid Public Library has a Seed Library? The Seed Library began in March 2021, offering up to six free seed packets, per family, per growing season. As the temperatures are warming up, it’s a great time to start planning your garden! Find the Seed Library upstairs at the library.
Have extra seeds you’d like to donate? The library also accepts donations!
Coming soon: Excel Adult High School Program
I’m the most excited about the Excel Adult High School program. The library recently received a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development will allow a few community members from within Garfield County to obtain an accredited high school diploma. Be sure to bookmark the library’s website and social media pages for when more information becomes available. (I’ll be sure to write up a column, too!)
There are always new opportunities and fun activities at your local library. Be sure to stop by and visit to keep up-to-date on all the latest offerings!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
