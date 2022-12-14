We say, “I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.” Do we?
When we are little kids we think mostly about Santa Clause and what he will bring us. We concentrate on being good so we will get lots of presents. We left the shopping entirely to our parents. I know Mother shopped from the Montgomery Ward and Sears catalogs, unbeknownst to us. Those were our wish books. We had no television so were not bombarded by advertising. We were always delighted with what we got. A toy of some kind and pajamas, underwear, and another surprise or two ... books or whistles or hair ribbons.
As we get older, we begin to learn about the true meaning of Christmas all year. We began to realize what the Christ Child means and why He was sent to earth for us. I am still learning.
I scarcely can take it in!
I have shared this story with you before, but it has become a tradition for me to retell it again every year at this time. It is called “The Best of All Holidays.”
“A frail old man went to live with his son, daughter-in-law, and 4-year-old grandson.
“The old man’s hands trembled, his eyesight was blurred and his step faltered.
“The family ate together at the table, but the elderly grandfather’s hands and failing sight made eating difficult. Peas rolled off his spoon onto the floor. When he grasped the glass, milk spilled on the tablecloth
“The son and daughter-in-law became irritated with the mess. ‘We must do something about father,’ said the son, ‘I have had enough of his spilled milk, noisy eating, and food on the floor.’
“So the husband and wife set a small table in the corner. There, grandfather ate alone while the rest of the family enjoyed dinner. Since grandfather had broken a dish or two, his food was served in a wooden bowl.
“When the family glanced in grandfather’s direction, sometimes he had a tear in his eye as he sat along. Still the only words the couple had for him were sharp admonitions when he dropped a fork or spilled food.
“The 4-year-old watched it all in silence.
“One evening before supper, the father noticed his son playing with wood scraps on the floor. He asked the child sweetly, ‘What are you making?’ ‘Oh, I am making a little bowl for you and Mama to eat your food in when I grow up.’ The 4-year-old smiled and went back to work.
“The words so struck the parents that they were speechless. Then tears started to stream down their cheeks. Though no word was spoken, both knew what must be done.
“That evening the husband took grandfather’s hand and gently lead him back to the family table. For the remainder of his days he ate every meal with the family ... and for some reason neither husband nor wife seemed to care any longer when a fork was dropped, milk spilled, or the tablecloth soiled. That is keeping Christmas all the year. The real spirit of Christmas.”
Henry Van Dyke wrote an article about keeping Christmas. I cannot quote it all, but much of what he wrote speaks to me.
“There is a better thing than the observance of Christmas Day and that is keeping it all year. Are we willing: To forget what we have done for others and to remember what others have done for us? To ignore what the world owes us, and to think what we owe the world?
“To see that our fellow men are just as real as we are, and try to look behind their faces to their hearts, hungry for joy? To own that probably the only good reason for our existence is not what we are going to get out of life, but what we are going to give? To close our book of complaints against the management of the universe and look around us for a place where we can sow a few seeds of happiness? If we are willing to do these things, even for a day, then we can keep Christmas.
“Are we willing to stoop down and consider the needs and the desires of little children? To remember the weakness and loneliness of people who are growing old? To stop asking how much our friends love us, and ask whether we love them enough? To bear in mind the things that other people have to bear in their hearts? To try to understand what those who live in the same home with us really want, without waiting for them to tell us? To trim our lamp so it will give more light and less smoke, and to carry it in front of us so that our shadow will fall behind us? To make a grave for our ugly thoughts and a garden for our good thoughts with the gate open? Are we willing to do these just for a day? Then we can keep Christmas.
“Are we willing to believe that love is the strongest thing in the world ... stronger than hate ... stronger than evil ... stronger than death, and that the blessed life which begin in Bethlehem thousands of years ago is the image and brightness of Eternal Love? Then we can keep Christmas. And if we keep it for a day, why not always? But ... we can never keep it alone.”
I have always kept cookies on hand for drop-in company over the holidays, but this year I am going to do with a cheese ball, various crackers, and hot spiced cider. Sweets are everywhere and are such a temptation — one bite calls for another and another and another, right into the new year.
This is simple and everyone seems to like it. Keeps well too.
Holiday Cheese Ball
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, well drained
2 tablespoons minced onion
¼ cup finely chopped green pepper
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups finely chopped pecans
Combine cream cheese, pineapple, onion, peppers, salt and about half of the pecans. Mix until smooth. Shape om one or two balls and roll in remaining pecans. Keep refrigerated. May add chopped parsley, cherries, etc. to make it more festive but the cherries look awful after a few days.
May you honor Christmas in your heart and try to keep it all the year.
