“I’m trying to translate what my cat says and put it in a book, but how many homonyms are there for meow?” ~ Jarod Kintz
OK, I’m sitting on my couch with a cat on either side of me and a large dog filling out the rest of this seating arrangement, wondering if this is normal behavior for our pets and best friends, or are they just cold?
We set a record here in Enid on Tuesday that had lasted from April 4, 1906, until early this week, by reaching 90 degrees for a daytime high. And a day later, we had a wind chill of 27 degrees.
Now, my math skills are fairly rudimentary, but that’s a difference of 63 degrees.
Ah, welcome to Oklahoma, as we’ve learned to tell visitors — and ourselves.
Getting that out of the way, I’ve always had a hard time with using and understanding homonyms.
At first glance, the word itself is kind of peculiar and hard to pronounce, and if you don’t believe me, say it five times really fast without stumbling.
See?!
My first thought is, why do we have words that have several meanings? Did our forebears just run out of words, and needed to assign different meanings to the same word?
Couldn’t we have found another word for ring? I mean, is it a band on one of our fingers, or is it the noise a phone makes when someone is calling us?
Now phones don’t ring like they used to when I was growing up, when that loud tone would reverberate through the house, and we waited for one of our parents to answer it, so we didn’t have to stop watching “Sky King” or “Winky Dink and You.”
Some of you out there will get these references to long-gone TV shows, and some of you will have to just Google them.
So, to answer my question with another question, why didn’t we just use the word ring for that band on our fingers, and call the tone from an unanswered phone a corbetorium?
Yep, I made up the word, but wouldn’t it sometimes be easier to have a different word and do away with homonyms?
Maybe … and maybe not.
Do you address another person in a conversation on a phone call, or do you just go to their address and talk with them face to face?
I know, it was confusing for me in first grade when my classmates and I had this strange concept thrown at us.
They call it education for a reason.
Is that band on one of your fingers a piece of metal — or wood — or is it the Rolling Stones, and you’d like to hear and see them play one time before age and infirmity and father time take them from our midst?
Is it macche or match? For our way-back forebears in Old English, it was macche.
But the word evolved into match today, and can mean several things.
Is it a match, like we find curtains in a store that match our furniture and the color of our house walls, or is it our spouse or boyfriend/girlfriend that is our match.
Or, is it that thing we would strike on fine sandpaper to ignite and start a fire?
Of course, it’s all in the way we use that word and intend it to mean.
We know the various usages of that simple word if we learned it in school.
See, we did learn something in school after all, and it wasn’t just about recess and that ice-cold container of chocolate milk we got on a hot spring or fall day that gave us that pick-me-up and helped us continue to learn.
OK, then there are homonyms — homophones if you will — that are pronounced the same but spelled differently.
Is it sun, or son?
Now, you can have a son that shines brightly like the sun does, but they mean completely different things.
Is it birth or berth? Is it cite or site or even sight?
I knew there was a reason in first grade I was supposed to pay attention, and not look out a classroom window and long for the recess playground, a game of marbles, or that refreshing carton of chocolate milk.
Do your knees creak when you get up from the couch or out of a car?
Or, do you go down to the creek and fish for mudcat like we used to do out on Turkey Creek, west of Waukomis.
Of course, we rarely ever caught a fish in Turkey, but we did fish about for those fish.
Language is a funny thing. We use it to communicate and to make a point or follow directions.
Or, we waste — or waist — our time reading silly columns like this.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.