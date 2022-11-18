This past weekend, Through the Flames Ministries, LLC, hosted its first women’s conference and it was amazing! The Holy Spirit really moved among the hearts of the 50-plus ladies from northwest Oklahoma who attended.
When I received my calling earlier this year to focus on encouraging and building up women of faith in rural areas, the Lord reminded me of what He had done for me to equip me and the promises He had made to me way back when.
As the founder and event coordinator for Through the Flames Ministries, it excited me to present what the Lord had already shown me in 2022. Our theme for this non-denominational fall gathering was “Remember.”
Here is the word that I shared with those ladies last Friday:
Remember.
Remember, when you feel abandoned by family and friends, when you don’t understand why certain things are happening to you, or when the struggle is so great that all seems lost or impossible, you are not alone. Jesus is still there.
In Joshua 1:9—which was the scripture verse for fall women’s conference—the Lord told Joshua: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
In Deuteronomy 31:6 the Lord promised He’ll never leave you nor forsake you.
The word “remember” means to “bring to mind an awareness of someone or something you’ve seen, known, or experienced.”
It’s why I scrapbook, journal, take photos, and make memories. I want to laugh and cry over moments in time that were captured on film and in writing. I want to remember what I’ve seen, what I have learned, and what I’ve been through. And I definitely want to remember friends and family who’ve gone on before us to that heavenly home.
By living in remembrance, you find:
Faith restored
Joy renewed
Heart rescued from despair
In 2 Corinthians 4:16-18, Paul instructs the reader to not lose heart. “Though outwardly we are wasting away, inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
It’s important to remember who God is, what He’s done and promises yet to do, and who we are in Him.
Psalm 77:10-15 reminds us that God is who He says He is and He can do what He says He can do.
In the midst of our troubles, the Lord could easily reject us, be angry with us, and forget us, the psalmist David stated in the preceding verses. But He didn’t then and won’t now, David sings.
You and I should remember where we were before we had faith and remember what God has delivered us from.
Jehoshaphat, the king of Judah, didn’t forget who God was and what God had done for him even though his enemies were upon him. As portrayed in 2 Chronicles 20:5-12, that earthly king remembered how great his God was and proclaimed it in front of all his people. What seemed an impossible feat to defeat the enemy, the God of impossibles made victory possible for Jehoshaphat.
It is important that we remember Who we are dealing with.
Just as it’s important to remember who we are in Him, too. Ephesians 1:3-10 reminds you and me that we are blessed, chosen, blameless, adopted, freed, redeemed, forgiven, and lavished upon as daughters (and sons) of the King.
Furthermore, as declared in Jeremiah 29:11-14, those who seek Him with all their heart will receive His promised plans to prosper not harm, have hope, and a future.
Remember He has a plan for you, and that includes those dreams you had and those desires of your heart. As the Creator of heaven and earth and all within, there are no limits to what God can do!
Corrie ten Boom once said: “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
Remember.
Ruth Ann’s sequel devotional, “Still Holding On,” is now available in Enid at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore, Old Soul Used and Antique Books, and Putnam Six Bookstore. She will be doing book signings Dec. 3, Dec. 17 and Jan. 19, at each of these locations respectively. For more information on how to connect with Through the Flames Ministries or have Ruth Ann come speak at your church, email info@nwokflames.com.
