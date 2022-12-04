Believe it or not, as a proud member of the royal and ancient order of retirees, my entire day does not consist of eating, sleeping and watching TV.
OK, most of the day, maybe, but not the entire day.
Occasionally I get off my bum, put on real clothes and actually leave the house. I normally have to dislodge at least one cat from my lap when I do so, a decidedly unpopular move among our feline charges.
I volunteer with Hospice Circle of Love, the only not-for-profit hospice in our fair city, and a fine organization offering first-rate care to both patients and their families. Full disclosure, I am also on the group’s board of directors, so I might be a bit biased.
Anyway, one of my volunteer duties is to help with HCOL’s biannual book sale, one of the organization’s fundraisers to help defray the cost of patient care not covered by Medicare or insurance.
Donated books come in year round, in boxes and bags, sometimes by the SUV- or pickup-load. These books must be sorted into categories, like mystery, romance, biographies, religious fiction, history, politics and westerns, just to name a few.
This task is done by a group of dedicated volunteers, and me, who meet weekly to sort the donations that have come in during the week.
We get all manner of books, in all manner of conditions, and occasionally we receive other things, as well.
Hidden in some of the books are cards and letters written to whoever originally owned them by family members or friends. There are handwritten Bible verses or inspirational quotes. We have found shopping lists or to-do lists. There are reminders of medical appointments. And there are many, many recipes, along with bookmarks from bookstores far and wide.
Once someone even donated Jesus. At least I think it was Jesus, it was a doll about a foot tall who looked like many visual representations of the Savior of mankind, wearing a beard, robe and sandals. I was out of town for the last book sale, and Jesus was gone when I got back. I hope he got a good home.
We also have received donations of photo albums, filled with empty spots for snapshots. But one recent donation was a photo album filled with pictures.
There were no names, no addresses, no way to identify whoever donated the photos other than the images themselves.
There were all types of photos. Most were snapshots of family gatherings at holidays and backyard barbecues. There was a wedding photo or two and a holiday photo obviously taken by a professional, perhaps for a Christmas card.
It struck me as somewhat sad. Not only were these precious family memories simply given away, either by accident or on purpose, but they were likely to be lost forever.
These moments come along only once in our all-too brief lifetimes. Photographs provide us with minute slices of our lives, happy times we want to be sure to remember. But these moments had apparently been forgotten.
Actual physical photographs are extremely rare these days. Who prints photos anymore? Everyone simply keeps them on their phone, their tablet or their laptop. Or they share them on Facebook, Instagram or that strange app apparently devoted strictly to clocks, TikTok.
I was in line at a store the other day behind three ladies proudly showing off photos of their grandchildren. In the old days they would have pulled pictures from their purses, now they simply grabbed their phones.
I wonder about the family in the photo album, and about the circumstances that led to the donation. I hope they aren’t missing their pictures too much.
We look to the future and live in the present, but our past is where our heart abides. We cherish the fleeting moments that make up a life. We find comfort in the happy ones and recall the poignancy of the sad ones.
It is the holiday season, which means decorating, shopping, baking, cooking, entertaining and attending numerous functions at church and/or school. It can be a stressful time.
But it will never come again, not in this form, not under the same circumstances. Children will age, life situations will change, health will fail. Slowly, insidiously, time marches on, and occasionally that parade runs right over us. Don’t let these moments slip by unappreciated.
The photos in that album were filled with smiling faces. I hope they are smiling still.
By the way, my fellow book-sorters tell stories of finding something else hidden in the pages of donated books — cash.
I’m still waiting.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
