“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”
This scene, recounted in Luke 2, is played out countless times throughout the Advent season, in places both mighty and humble.
Recently it was reenacted at a local church, with children playing all the parts. The whole gang was there. There were cows and sheep, shepherds, angels, wise men and the holy family. One of the sheep, apparently bored, spent much of her time on stage playing peek-a-boo with someone in the audience, likely her parents.
After a time she got fidgety and nearly took a tumble down the stairs leading to the altar. She was rescued by an angel, apparently her older sister, judging from the look of exasperation the bigger girl gave the smaller.
The star, which marked the location of the holy birth, apparently became hot in her costume and tried her best to take it off, but only managed to turn it around so her face was hidden.
Through it all they sang out about the blessed Christmas story, singing loud and clear, if not always quite on key.
There was energy on that stage that day, to be sure, but very little peace.
Thus it is with our world, more than two thousand years since that night of nights.
At present, according to worldpopulationreview.com, some 30 nations are engaged in wars of one form or another. These conflicts range from the Russian incursion into Ukraine, to a civil war in Myanmar.
Peace on earth, good will toward men? Not by a long shot.
The most war-torn continent is Africa, with the majority of the countries there fighting somebody over something.
People are dying daily as the result of civil wars, drug wars, terrorist insurgencies, political unrest and ethnic violence.
Human beings, it seems, just can’t manage to live in peace.
One side always seems to want something the other side has, or perhaps they simply hate the other side for whatever reason.
And sometimes there is no reason at all, so one side simply makes something up. Such is the case with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has defended his actions by claiming he is trying to save Ukranians from a Nazi regime. Nothing is further from the truth, of course, save the falsehoods expressed by some who glorify Hitler and deny the Holocaust ever happened.
Far too often the casualties of these wars are not combatants, not insurgents or drug thugs, but innocent, everyday people caught up in the madness and the violence.
Peace on earth, good will toward men. Is it really possible? And, if so, what will it take to bring it about?
It would take respect, for one thing. Respect for property, for human freedom, for the right of every human being to live their lives as they see fit, no matter their color, nationality or sexual orientation.
Will the world ever be at peace, as long as human beings are at the top of the food chain? It seems doubtful.
According to Will and Ariel Durant, authors of “Lessons of History,” there have only been 268 years without war over the past 3,421 earthly trips around the sun. That’s less than eight percent, unless Siri’s math is wrong, in which case it is all her fault. That’s a whole lot more conflict than accord.
Would we know how to act if we were ever completely at peace? Probably not. As a nation we spend some $1.64 trillion every year on our national defense, trying to keep the peace and attempting to hold the bad guys at bay.
On that peaceful night, so long ago, somebody, somewhere was likely at war. The Old Testament is full of smiting and slaying.
References to war are likewise found throughout the New Testament, many foreshadowing the coming final battle.
But during this blessed season, when we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, let us reflect on what peace means to us and how we, as individuals, can do our part to promote tranquility.
Love everybody, whether you like them very much or not, and don’t hate anybody. Treat everybody like they are a member of your family. A member of your family with whom you get along, that is. That’s it. It’s pretty simple, really. Will it bring about peace in the world? Unfortunately, no. But it will make your corner of the globe a little more harmonious.
Peace on earth, good will toward men. We can dream, can’t we?
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.