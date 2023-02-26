It was supposed to be over in days, perhaps weeks at the outside.
It was David vs. Goliath, but David had forgotten his sling. It was the neighborhood bully against the wimpy kid next door, the one with the asthma and the thick glasses. It was a total mismatch, like the Dallas Cowboys against a high school team, only worse.
But one year later, here we are. Someone apparently forgot to inform the Ukrainian people that they were supposed to roll over and play dead when Russian despot Vladimir Putin sent his army to crush their country, to bring it to its knees and to begin the process of piecing together as much of the old Soviet Union as he could get his bloody hands on.
Putin expected to ride triumphantly into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after his troops “liberated” the Ukrainians from their Nazi government. The invasion was the fault of Ukraine, Putin said in a recent speech. “They started the war.” At least that’s one of the lies Putin continues to tell his people, one of those bald face lies that, if it is told often enough, might begin to ring true to some — kind of like the fib about the 2020 U.S. election being stolen.
Instead today the Russian dictator sits in the Kremlin, isolated, a pariah to much of the rest of the world. Recently he had to watch President Biden walk the streets of the Ukrainian capital, stride for stride with the nation’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy — those selfsame streets Putin himself had hoped to walk lo those many months ago.
The world has learned two things in the year since the Russians invaded Ukraine in February 2021 — the Russian army is no longer the fearsome juggernaut that expelled the invading Germans during World War II, and Ukraine is tough as hell.
One year later the war rages on, a bloody, costly, destructive war hearkening back not so much to the Second World War, but the first, with troops from both sides locked in a stalemate, seeking shelter in trenches hearkening back to the battlefields of France and Belgium more than a century ago.
It is a war of attrition and deprivation. From the beginning the Russians have targeted Ukraine’s civilian population, sending artillery shells and missiles raining down upon apartment buildings, schools and hospitals. This is not a war, it is a sustained terrorist attack.
The Russians have tried to weaponize winter, working to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, plunging the nation into darkness and hoping the cold will seep not only into the bones of the Ukrainian people, but into their souls as well, blunting their will to continue the fight.
As with so many modern conflicts, this is a proxy war between the liberty-loving Western nations and those for whom freedom is anathema — Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. The U.S. and other NATO countries are supplying the Ukrainians, while Russia has turned to China, North Korea and Iran for help, a regular international den of thieves.
Meanwhile the death and destruction goes on. According to Reuters, more than 42,000 people have been killed since the start of the war, and at least 56,000 have been injured. Some 15,000 people are missing and roughly 14 million have been displaced. As far as property, some 140,000 buildings have been destroyed at a total cost of approximately $350 billion.
Everybody is getting tired of this conflict, save for Putin himself, apparently. But the West, and particularly the U.S., can not back down, can not abrogate its position as the leading light of the free world.
Putin must be taught that he simply can’t run roughshod over a sovereign democracy. If he gets the idea he can, and that the West will do nothing to stop him, those missiles and bombs that are today falling on places like Kyiv may one day fall on us.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
