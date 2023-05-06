I hail from an Oklahoma town with a singularly different name. Unique comes to mind.
It certainly sounds Native American — in a state that’s known as Oklahoma, a Choctaw word meaning red people.
Waukomis unofficially refers to a couple of railroad guys walking home after missing their train on the old Rock Island line — “walk home us.”
Funny how some towns get their names.
A town name I’d never heard of before was in the midweek news cycle when another in a now-unending line of mass killers shot and killed five people and was found hiding in closet in Cut and Shoot, Texas.
It seems Texas and Oklahoma have their share of colorful town names.
Bug Tussle can be found in both states.
The only way I’d heard of the Oklahoma town of Bug Tussle is because this state’s most famous political leader hailed from that tiny Pittsburg County town — the late Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Carl Albert.
Actually, after just a cursory glance in researching odd and unique town’s in America, you simply don’t have to look very far from our homes here in Garfield County.
If you’re a native Okie, I’m sure you’ve on occasion heard of the town of Slapout.
According to legend — there’s that word you often find when researching town names — the Panhandle town of Slapout came about because customers at store in pre-statehood Nye, Okla., were often told by the store owner’s sister they were “slap out” of whatever they wanted to purchase.
The store owner insisted the town — only four people were counted in the 2000 Census — wasn’t called Slapout, but the name stuck after the south side of the store was called Slapout and the north side called Nye Out.
Hmmmm?
Of course, this state has a number of colorful, sometimes exotic town names, like Cookietown, Slaughterville and Bushyhead.
And it must be in the water or the air, because Texas has more than a few unique town names like Ding Dong, Gun Barrel City (I’ve driven by it), Wink, Zipperlandville and Point Blank.
You can’t make these up — all have a singular history unique to each of these small communities.
So what are the school mascots of these towns?
The Zippers?
The Ding Dongs?
Or the Bushyheads?
It makes the mind wonder at all the possibilities and allows considerable room for creativity.
I’ve heard the terms OK City, Enidites, Tulsans, Okcitians and Lawtonians, but have you ever heard of Waukumbians?
Yeah, one of my fellow newsroom editors came up with that one a few years back as a tag for me.
Clever.
Now we every now and then get non-Okies who make their way to this daily newspaper from places like Michigan, Virginia, Illinois and Texas — to name a few off the top of my head.
Pronouncing names like Chickasha, Prague, Muskogee, Durant, Oologah, Shattuck and Miami create unique challenges for them — and for us Okies to figure out what city/town they are attempting to pronounce.
I’m sure that’s a thing wherever you go in this country.
Is it Miami or Miama, Prague (ah sound) as in Czechoslovakia or long-A pronounced Prague as in the Oklahoma town?
It can be a difficult proposition. When I was an active Civil War living history reenactor, we traveled all over Missouri for events, and you quickly learned after a number of corrections that it’s pronounced Missoura.
Don’t scramble for your smartphone to check out some new state. That’s just the way many Missourians pronounce their state’s name.
No matter where you go in this nation, you are bound to come across a town name you wonder what the heck were they thinking.
In eastern neighbor Arkansas, they have the town’s of Greasy Corner, Monkey Run and Goobertown.
I’m not making these up folks.
Far away Alaska has Coldfoot and North Pole. That’s right, there actually is a North Pole for all you Santa Claus watchers — and I actually know a few people who live there.
Idaho has some really colorful town names, including Beer Bottle Crossing, Bone, Cabinet and Good Grief.
Then there’s Hot Coffee, Shivers, Eggville and Sweatman in Mississippi.
And if you’ve ever been to Mississippi in July — I have on three different occasions — you’ll certainly agree with Sweatman.
The South and the West tend to lead in unique names.
I mean, New Mexico can’t be outdone considering the towns of Holy Ghost, Pie Town and Truth or Consequences.
Whynot, Cricket and Lizard Lick can be found in North Carolina.
I really like South Dakota’s Bad Wound, Porcupine and Plenty Bears; Tennessee’s Bitter End; West Virginia’s Big Chimney, Cucumber and Tornado; and Tight Squeeze, Lick Skillet and Burnt Chimney in Virginia.
America’s unique town names would fill a book or two.
It shows Americans always have had a sense of humor.
A sense of humor? Now there’s an idea for a column.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
