“It is impossible for you to be angry and laugh at the same time. Anger and laughter are mutually exclusive and you have the power to choose either.” ~ Wayne Dyer
I have no idea where this week’s column will end up, but I sure know where it’s going to start.
You see, my hopes for making the U.S. Olympic team in gymnastics have been dashed once again.
And I was so looking forward to flying to Paris (France, not Texas) in 2024 for the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games.
It was probably my only chance to see the European continent, although I still hold out hope to someday visit Scotland and Ireland and see exactly where the Christy’s came from, and maybe why they were booted out of those fine lands.
You see, as I shared this week on Facebook with my few FB friends, I’ve developed the twisties.
For the uninitiated in this fairly common gymnastic malady, none other than Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was sidelined by the twisties at the 2020 Olympics last, and is making her comeback and may unleash her gravity-defying talents on the gymnastic world next year.
The twisties hit me this week like a thunderbolt and dashed what may be my final chance at Olympic gold.
Again, if you have never heard of the word twisties, they are the sudden inability for a person to make the requisite spins — or sometimes any spins — for a particular maneuver, in this case gymnastics.
True story.
I heard an odd noise behind me last week and quickly spun around to see what it was and got dizzy and couldn’t complete the maneuver. From that little slice of getting on in years — seasoning as I like to call it — I now understand what Olympic gymnast Simone Biles went through in her career.
She got the twisties too, albeit a bit different than my twisties I would think.
OK, I’m not 4 foot, 8 inches tall and spent most of my life doing insane gymnastic moves in mid-air as she has done at the highest levels of the sport.
But, I’ll say this for me, I have done perhaps a maneuver — just once in my life — that even Simone has never done.
I may have told this story before, so bear with me once again, but it was years ago in my running days, and I was doing my cardio thing running in the heat of summer past the Waukomis Cemetery and out onto one of our shale roads south of town. I wasn’t thinking about much as I recall, and was instantly startled when a large, black snake appeared in my path, and in mid-stride, I did a 90-degree mid-air turn to avoid said creature.
I really don’t like snakes.
It’s too bad ESPN or Wide World of Sports was not on hand to capture my mid-air maneuver, but you’ll just have to take my word for it.
It did happen, and to this day I don’t know how I did it.
That’s why the word “twisties” captured my imagination this past week.
My twisties are different than Simone’s twisties, and maybe we aren’t on the same page.
When I first heard the word “twisties,” my mind immediately thought they were puffed cheese curls, and I needed to drop everything I was doing at the moment and head to the store and get a big bag.
Alas, it was not to be.
I realize now that the twisties are a real thing.
As we grow seasoned with each year we spend on planet Earth, we get a bit older, a bit slower, a bit more reticent to do certain things we did when we were younger.
Bending over and quickly retrieving something I have invariably dropped on the floor now takes on a new reality.
I often remember, as I wait for my morning coffee to take effect, of something I probably heard 100 times over my life from the late, great Waukomis rodeo performer Cecil Cornish: “Getting older ain’t for sissies.”
Yep, if you lived in Waukomis, America, while I was growing up, you heard old Cecil repeat those words many times over.
And, as I gain more and more seasoning in my life, those words become quite prophetic.
I need to moderate my spin moves more and more these days, and take my time picking up whatever item I drop on the floor — for my own preservation.
OK Simone, you need to incorporate my “twisties” mid-air, 90-degree turn maneuver in one of your future routines.
It would wow the judges in the XXXIII Olympiad, and you would join me in having done a maneuver that maybe no one else on earth has performed — other than me and that darned snake.
