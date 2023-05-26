“Well, art is art, isn't it? Still, on the other hand, water is water. And east is east and west is west and if you take cranberries and stew them like applesauce they taste much more like prunes than rhubarb does. Now you tell me what you know.” ~ Groucho Marx
Taste … it’s one of five — I say six or seven — senses each of us has, each of us grew up with, each of us tests on an everyday basis.
Each of our senses like sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste are precious to us. Some have the loss of sight or hearing, even smell and taste, that they have to overcome when one or more of those senses are lost..
But for me, taste is just unexplainable in words.
When I was growing up, there were certain foods I just wouldn’t eat. Chief among them was canned asparagus.
Yuck and triple yuck.
Not only didn’t I like the taste, I didn’t like the smell and chief amongst those yucks was the consistency of canned asparagus.
Unfortunately for me, my mom apparently was a connoisseur of canned asparagus, so it was not uncommon in our house growing up, that I was forced to smell it, and even worse, look at it on the dinner table.
Fortunately, my mom didn’t force me to eat it. Only took two bites one time, and that was it for me for the remainder of my years on this earth.
I remember the story my dad always told my sister and me so many times over his 76 years on this earth, that when he was growing up, his mom — my grandma — made him eat canned spinach.
Now, he grew during the depths of the Great Depression, so food — and the money to purchase it — were precious commodities.
You didn’t turn down any food. Yet, my dad said he took one bite of the spinach, threw it up on his plate, and that was the end of the great canned spinach experiment in the early 1930s in Granite, Oklahoma.
I’m quite sure all of us have those one or two — maybe 30 for those pickiest of eaters — foods we simply will not eat.
I grew up adding cooked broccoli to my canned asparagus list of yucky foods I refused to eat. But, those two were about it.
I wasn’t — and still am not — a picky eater.
In fact, I firmly believe I have a switch in my head that at some point in my fairly long life, I did a 180-degree turnaround, and found out asparagus and broccoli are not bad at all bad to eat.
It was on a lengthy trip driving out to Phoenix back in the 1980s that I found a taste for broccoli.
Stopped at a nice restaurant but can’t remember what I ordered, but it came with three large sprigs of fried-in-butter broccoli.
I was really hungry from the drive, and decided I would at least try said broccoli — and it tasted wonderful.
Who knew?
To this day, I prefer my broccoli florets steamed and then fried a bit in a pan on the stove with real butter.
I even expanded my exploration and renaissance into the green veggie to include raw broccoli dipped in ranch dressing.
I know, just about anything tastes good when dipped in ranch dressing, except maybe popcorn and ice cream — but, you never know till you try it.
Then I found I loved grilled asparagus.
I’m still working on my wife eating my fried-in-a-skillet-on-the-stove broccoli, but to no avail.
Unlike me, that little switch never went off in her head like it did me, when I decided to venture into space and time and actually eat cooked broccoli.
But, I’m working on her.
Anyway, about that little switch each of us has in their head, when we reach that point in our lives when we suddenly discover a taste that we would never in a million years consider when we were younger.
What causes that? What thing changes within us that we can suddenly turn on a dime and like — or dislike — the taste of a certain food?
Now I hate to admit this, but I’ve started to lose my taste for steak.
Sacrilege in a beef state like Oklahoma, but it doesn’t have the same allure as it had 20 or 30 years ago.
Something changed in my taste buds.
It’s like the two cups of coffee I drink every morning.
Up until about my 40s, I never drank coffee, didn’t like it, wouldn’t even consider it.
Now, when I go to bed, I want to get to sleep quickly so I can get up and enjoy those cups of coffee.
Taste is a funny thing. Maybe, just maybe, it’s an addiction — whaddya think?
Oh, sorry, you don’t like coffee?
