“There are people in every time and every land who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present and invoke the security of a comfortable past which, in fact, never existed.” ~ Robert Kennedy
I find this quote by the late Robert F. Kennedy to be the most profound — and true — statement about history and how we as a people perceive things.
I wished I had $5 — inflation, you see — for every time I’ve heard people longing for the good old days.
Now, this column may bother some people, and that’s OK. I like to bother people. I like to get them to think, and perhaps look at things in a different light, from a different perspective, from a place that’s not the comfortable world in which we perceive things.
Now, it’s a testament to mankind that we long for the past. I’ve written about it many times and have caught myself lamenting that I wished I could go back in time and re-experience some unforgettable moment from my past — from our collective pasts.
They say time heals all wounds. I think that is certainly valid — I know it does.
I want to go several steps further and say, through decades of observation and without fear of being wrong-headed, that we forget most of the bad from history, and dwell — with glasses of the rose-colored persuasion — seeing only the good.
I remember in junior high having to go to the dentist once a week for six straight weeks for those painful shots in the gums or roof of my mouth to deaden things so the drilling to fill cavities wouldn’t be so painful, or to remove a bad tooth. Decades later, you look back and say to yourself, “Oh, it wasn’t so bad.”
Guess what — it was bad and the years simply softened the memory.
This isn’t the first time I’ve written about the good old days myth, it just seems like we are beaten over the head with it in today’s toxic political climate.
Shoot, I’ll be the first to admit I’ve questioned change away from the comfortable, to go back in time while longing for some person, some family member, some classmate or some situation I would like to revisit.
Of course, that is clearly impossible.
You can never recreate the exact memory as it happened, however many years ago it occurred.
Actually, for Americans and much of the world, it’s quite easy to look back and see, within the confines of the past at least 162 years, there were substantial stretches where nothing much good happened to us.
So, let’s start this with the wars the United States has been involved in during that stretch, not including the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 or the Indian Wars.
There was the Civil War, more wars against Indians, the Spanish American War, the War to End All Wars — yeah, right — the Second World War, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iran and Afghanistan.
Not the good old days for those involved in them. Not good for the people that were ensnared in them, simply because their lands were in the way of great battles and great death, destruction and suffering.
I found a small red, white and blue hand-made banner in an old attic trunk one day, with two mismatched stars affixed. My grandma told me those stars represented her son — my dad — and her brother, one in the Navy, one in the Army Air Corps, who were in the armed forces during World War II.
It was a reminder of who they were, and the war they were in, and that there were people hourly and daily worried about their well being.
The good old days?
Then there was pestilence and disease, from the Spanish Flu, to cholera and malaria outbreaks, polio, various influenza epidemics, up to COVID-19 in our most recent history.
Absolutely not the good old days.
Nothing has ever matched the suffering in the world the Great Depression slapped on Americans. Or the vast damage done by drought during the Dust Bowl.
This nation has been no stranger to suffering, and various parts of the world probably can top our suffering.
I can’t think of anything as horrible as the Black Death that devastated the people of the Dark Ages.
Those people who died and those who survived are our ancestors, many of our relatives we probably never even know existed.
Certainly not the good old days.
As we head into the year 2023, really not much has changed from those terrible days.
Just new wars, new conflict, new diseases, new droughts.
It’s good to have memories of good times, but those times have to be tempered with reality.
Today, as we come out of COVID, these days one day will be the good old days for those who come after us.
It certainly makes you think.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
