According to legend, the eight major Hawaiian Islands were not formed by the eruption of various volcanoes over the millennia, they were hauled up from the sea floor by a demigod and his magic fish hook.
Said demigod also is credited with fooling a hen into revealing her secret for making fire. The demigod, while fishing with his brothers, discovered a hen stamping out and trying to conceal a small fire. The next day he returned to the fishing spot with his brothers, but after spying the demigod in the boat the hen didn’t attempt to make a fire. The next day the demigod placed a large, human-shaped log in the canoe with his brothers to fool the hen, while he hid nearby. Thinking the demigod wasn’t around, the hen rubbed sticks together to make fire. When she did, the demigod emerged from his hiding place, grabbed the hen by the neck and forced her to teach him her secret. Thus fire came to Hawaii.
The demigod in question? Maui.
Maui’s legendary gift to his people has sadly come back to haunt the residents of the island that bears his name.
Wildfires, fueled by winds from a passing hurricane, swept across the island on Aug. 8, affecting several areas but doing the most damage as it marched toward the sea through the historic town of Lahaina, on the northwest coast of Maui island, Hawaii.
The heart of Lahaina, the onetime capital of the kingdom of Hawaii and a whaling town filled with taverns and bawdy houses frequented by sailors, was decimated by the blaze.
In recent decades Lahaina has become a must-see spot for visitors, with Front Street at its heart. A narrow road lined with shops, bars, restaurants and art galleries, Front Street has been a gathering place for tourists who would often cool off in the shade of the 150-year old banyan tree that covered nearly two acres between the street and the sea.
Now it is gone. All of it. Nothing remains of historic Lahaina but ash.
I have followed accounts of other tragic fires, most notably the 2018 Camp Fire in California. But I have never been to that part of California, never met anybody who lived there. Such was not the case with Lahaina.
Just a month ago I walked nearly the full length of Front Street’s business district, and in May my bride and I drove the street from one end to the other. We have been visiting Maui since the early 1980s, and have spent a lot of time on Front Street.
I weep for the loss of businesses and historic sites like the Baldwin House, believed to be the oldest house on Maui, and the 200-year-old Waiola Church, but tears should be saved for the suffering of Hawaii’s people.
Last month I talked with a clerk in a T-shirt store who mentioned that particular day was her 37th wedding anniversary. I wished her happy anniversary, which brought a smile. I wonder if she will celebrate her 38th. As I entered a Christmas store on Front Street, the smiling proprietor wished me Mele Kalikimaka, “That means Merry Christmas in Hawaiian.” I bid him the same. Will he see another Christmas?
During a visit in May my bride and I sat outside Lappert’s, a local favorite ice cream parlor, eating a treat and sharing a bench with a local man who was apparently unhoused. He didn’t say a word, just sat and watched the traffic go by on Front Street, staring with eyes that looked as if they had witnessed a thousand sorrows. I wonder if his sorrow has ended.
Last month we returned to Lappert’s, but this time sat in the shade near the banyan tree and watched the traffic go by, including a restored early 20th century convertible driven by a gray-haired man whose passengers were a colorfully dressed older lady and a golden retriever, who sported a pair of goggles. Did they survive, I wonder?
In the outlet center on Front Street we watched a show featuring Hawaiian and other Polynesian dancers, ranging in age from adults to children as young as 5 or 6. We had seen them before both on Front Street and in a local mall. We had been coming to the show for years and had watched some of the dancers grow up. Will they dance again?
Pray for Maui. If you are so inclined, give money through organizations such as the American Red Cross. Kokua is the Hawaiian word for help, and Maui needs all the kokua it can get right now.
As if we needed another reminder, the Maui fires showed that the present is the only thing we can count on. Today is reality, tomorrow just the wisp of a promise.
Buildings can be rebuilt, even ones with major historical significance. But the people who have lost their lives on Maui, a total which as of Thursday had reached 111, are gone forever.
Hug your family a little tighter tonight, and thank God for every day.
Aloha nui loa, Maui.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.