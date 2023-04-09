It is Easter, the day Christians the world over celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, who was crucified, buried for three days and then rose from the dead to take away the sins of the world.
Coincidentally, this also is one of the eight days of Passover, the period during which those of the Jewish faith celebrate the story of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt, when the angel of death passed over the homes of Jews whose door frames were marked by the blood of a sacrificial lamb.
Likewise, today is part of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
So, to our Christian brethren I say, “He is risen, He is risen indeed,” a heartfelt “Chag Peach Sameach,” to our Jewish friends and a joyous “Ramadan mubarak,” to our Muslim neighbors.
It is interesting that three important holy periods on the calendars of the world’s three major religions should coincide — the three major religions having a common root, Abraham.
And yet, sadly, though we are all children of Abraham, we cannot get along.
Antisemitism is increasingly on the rise in this country. According to the Anti Defamation League, violence and harassment targeting Jews hit a record level in 2022.
A 2021 United Nations report found that suspicion, discrimination and hatred toward Muslims have risen to “epidemic proportions,” particularly in France and India.
In 2021, the Observatory for the Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe documented more than 500 hate crimes directed at Christians, including four murders.
And lest you think persecution is limited to the faithful, non-religious people in Colombia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka are often ostracized because of their atheist views. In this country, non-believers in the workplace say they often feel discriminated against because of their non-religious take on the world.
When those of any faith discriminate against, deride, defame, diminish, denigrate, disgrace, disparage, discredit or dishonor anyone else, one thing becomes abundantly clear — we may have been praying but we have not been listening.
Jesus, when asked by an expert in the Jewish law which commandment was the greatest, replied, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”
Your neighbor, incidentally, doesn’t mean the guy next door who mows his lawn early on a Saturday morning and disturbs your slumber. No, in this instance, your neighbor is anyone who is not you — male, female and non-binary, regardless of race, political affiliation or sexual preference.
This law was first outlined by Moses in Leviticus 19:18, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” so it is deeply rooted in the Jewish tradition.
The Quran puts it this way, “None of you has faith until he loves for his brother or his neighbor what he loves for himself.”
The words are there, in the holy writings of all three major Abrahamic faiths. We read them, but we do not put them into practice.
If we did there would be no hatred, no discrimination, no war, no violence. There would be no hunger, because we don’t like being hungry, so we should be just as concerned about those in our world who have little or nothing.
I may have missed it, but those selfsame holy writings never seem to mention hating those who don’t look like us, those we don’t agree with, those who don’t dress like us, those with a different outlook on life or even a different take on faith and religion.
It’s about love, not hate. On this day Christians celebrate the fulfillment of the ancient prophecies encapsulated in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
I suppose these days Christ would have been considered by many to be “woke,” since he loved everyone, including the people who whipped him, stripped him and nailed him to a tree. “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do,” were among his final words.
No anger. No invective. No desire for revenge or retribution. Nothing but love.
It’s all about love, each of the world’s three major religions says so. If only we would listen.
Happy Easter.
