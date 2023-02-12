Tuesday is, of course, Valentine’s Day, the day for love — and flowers, greeting cards, chocolate, jewelry, steak dinners and little candy hearts with cute sayings.
It is estimated that Americans will spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up 8 percent over last year and one of the top spending years on record.
A survey by the website WalletHub found men will spend twice as much as women on V-Day, which shows men have more sense than we are credited with.
Most of the money will be spent on candy, with 57% of those responding to a survey by the National Retail Federation planning to shell out for sweets. That is followed by greeting cards (40%), flowers (37%) and an evening out (32%).
But you might want to look closely at that heart-shaped box your sweetie hands you. According to another study conducted by Wired Research, a majority of American adults age 21 and over are planning on either using or giving their significant others some cannabis this Valentine’s Day. That gives a whole new meaning to the term sugar high.
Some religions, like Hinduism, don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. They say it goes against traditional Indian values.
So the Indian government came up with something new for Feb. 14 this year — “Cow hug day,” urging Indians to hug the animals the Hindu religion considers sacred, rather than each other.
That didn’t last long. Amid protests the government-run Animal Welfare Board of India said the appeal to embrace a bovine rather than your sweetie “stands withdrawn.”
Earlier last week the Animal Welfare Board said “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.” That stance apparently upset many people.
Cows could not be reached for comment.
Locally, Valentine’s Day this year falls on Election Day, a clear dichotomy given the rancorous nature of politics in recent years.
Enid voters will go to the polls to select a new mayor as well as city commissioners for wards 1 and 2.
One city commission candidate is alleged to have ties to a group called the American Identity Movement, which has been described by the Anti-Defamation League as “a white supremacist group focused on the preservation of ‘white American culture’ and promoting white European identity.”
OK, I have a question. Why?
What is so great about white people? I mean, I am one, and I don’t feel particularly superior to anybody. Just ask my bride.
What is it about pale people from Northern Europe that makes them better than anybody else?
Should we base how we view and treat other people on the amount of melanin in their skin?
It just doesn’t make sense. Jesus, for instance, was not white. He couldn’t have been. In a 2018 book titled “What Did Jesus Look Like,” Joan Taylor, professor of Christian origins at Kings College London, did extensive research and found that Christ most likely had brown eyes, hair that was dark brown to black and olive-brown skin.
Thus, not a white guy. And he loved everybody, and calls us to do the same.
So why do some people worry so much about what other folks see when they gaze in the mirror of a morning? Do some people feel better by telling themselves the accident of birth that gave them whatever hue they sport somehow made them superior to those of other races?
There is a school of thought that says each race has its own traits, which are passed down from one generation to the next. All members of said race, it is said, share the same inherited traits. Said traits are supposed to determine not only the race’s appearance, but its intelligence, creativity and strength. The races with the best traits, these people said, dominated other races.
So said the philosophy of one Adolph Hitler and his Nazi followers, and the world had to go to war to get rid of them.
I mean, white people aren’t really white anyway, and black people aren’t really black. White is a complete absence of color and black is all the colors present at once.
I will never understand why some people are so consumed with proving that one race is superior to another. It makes no sense to me.
I prefer to live by the philosophy espoused by a line from the song, “The Farmer and the Cowman,” from the musical “Oklahoma!” which says “I don’t say I’m no better than anybody else, but I’ll be damned if I ain’t just as good.”
Now make sure your sweetie’s happy this Valentine’s Day, get out and vote, and hug a cow while you’re at it, why don’t you?
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
