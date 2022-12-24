“The secret to film is that it’s an illusion” — George Lucas
Yep, sitting here at my laptop Thursday morning, snow on the ground, temperature at 4 degrees, wind chill of -19. It’s not what’s been our typical — in the past 5 years or so — days before Christmas. In fact, I can remember almost short-sleeve shirt weather several of those years.
The dreary, snowy cold takes me back a few years to about the sixth grade, when I can remember a near blizzard on Christmas Day, and hopes that my aunt and uncle and my three cousins were able to make it to Waukomis for the holiday.
Not looking forward to getting my car de-iced for the trek to the News & Eagle newsroom.
But, life goes on.
Wednesday I had the Today Show on in the background, not really listening and just downing morning coffee, when they disclosed the top movies of all time, at least according to Variety.
And when they unveiled the magazine’s top No. 1 movie of all time — “Psycho” — I was a bit taken aback.
Now I would quibble with a number of their Top 100 movies, but there were just enough of what I consider the best movies of all time on the list for me to not fire off a letter.
The more I sat and thought about Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological suspense thriller as the top movie of all time, the more I couldn’t disagree with the choice.
Here’s the reason for their choice: it set off an entire generation of us who always check their shower, just in case.
But, again I asked, why “Psycho”?
And then it hit me. The previous night, after having come home from work at 11:20 at night, I had heard a sound from the bathroom, and actually went and gingerly checked the shower for Norman Bates dressed as his dead mother, wielding a large kitchen knife and waiting on Janet Leigh.
Well, maybe not Norman, but that’s why I checked.
Mr. Hitchcock, considered one of the greatest film directors of all time, had planted it in my brain.
Turns out, it was one of our cats, who loves the tub and shower, and was lurking between the inside and outside shower curtains.
True story.
So, maybe Variety had something here. Maybe it’s that thrillers still rest in the back of my mind.
I remember “The Exorcist” like it was yesterday.
Not as much as “Psycho,” but enough.
I was fresh out of college, looking for a sports writing job at the Houston Post or the Chronicle and visiting my best friend from high school and college.
He and his younger brother and another college friend from OU all set out to go see “The Exorcist” in a blinding, driving rainstorm, which I was told was not infrequent for Houston.
Anyway, we got to the movie theater late, and were like the last four to enter because the place was jam-packed.
In fact, we had to split up and find seats, and two of us — still dripping wet from the storm — had to sit on the front row.
Anyway, the movie certainly made an impression on us all, because we got back to their apartment and barely slept — with all the lights on.
Now, scanning through Variety’s Top 100 Movies of All Time, I did find some definite nuggets I agree with.
“Saving Pvt. Ryan” was at No. 10, and I think a bit low. I would put it at No. 1 on my list.
They had “Pulp Fiction” at No. 5 — top 10, but a bit high.
They had “The Godfather” at No. 3, and I certainly have no problem with that great movie. And “The Wizard of Oz” was No. 2, and since I probably watched it every year for 20-plus years of my early life, that’s probably about right.
“The Godfather, Part 2” was at No. 19, and again too low for me, but they had a lot of really good movies over the years to consider.
For me, “The Silence of the Lambs” was way too low at No. 35, and the same with “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Titanic” at 38 and 45.
Here’s where I really start to quibble with their Top 100 list.
They had “Boogie Nights” at Nov. 75. It was a fairly good movie, but come on.
When you put “The Shining” at No. 90 and 15 behind “Boogie Nights,” well their list has a bit of a problem for me.
Anyway, I’m a bit different when it comes to movies.
I love movies set in certain periods of history, like “Zulu,” “Dr. Zhivago” and “Chariots of Fire.”
I’m not a big fan of movie critics, who have out-sized opinions that rarely mirror mine.
OK, just heard a noise from the bathroom. I gotta go check for Norman Bates.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
