Learned or hard-wired?
I was most interested in the column penned by Peggy Goodrich this past Wednesday, when she asked, “Have you had enough hugs today?”
You see, hugs hit home with me. I come from a split family — my dad’s side of the family were huggers and mom’s side not-so-much huggers.
I wondered, is it a South vs. North thing?
You see, I never realized until this week that maybe hugging is a hard-wired thing that we do, and not a learned response.
I’ve been a little obsessed over the years with the things we do, think the things we think and react the way we do to all manner of day-to-day and minute-by-minute life experiences.
Yes, I’m a little OCD when it comes to certain things and I openly admit it.
I like to ask the question why at lot.
It’s not like I walk up to people I pass on the street or at work and ask what they’re thinking.
I like to observe, I like to listen — I like writing off-the-wall columns.
Back to hugging, which is defined as holding or embracing something or someone closely or tightly around or against a part of one’s body.
There’s the full-on body hug — both people front to front — the side hug, the shoulder or arm squeeze and any number of variations.
So when I started out writing this piece, I can only report on what I’ve observed over my many years now, and more importantly, what I’ve experienced in the world of hugging.
You see, there are huggers and there are non-huggers all across America.
And then there are the occasional-but-don’t-make-a-habit-of-it huggers, a classification that I fall in.
We really didn’t hug while I was growing up. I’m not sure why, but it was just the way things were.
Now, that’s not to say I didn’t observe hugging within the context of my overall family.
As a kid growing up in small-rural-town Waukomis, I didn’t observe many hugs.
Probably I just wasn’t all that observant when I was a lad.
But when our family made the yearly trek down to the short-grass country of Southwestern Oklahoma and the tiny Kiowa County town of Gotebo, hugging within my extended family was a ritual that I now look back on with greater and greater fondness but with just one reservation.
I found I didn’t like to hug all that much.
Now, my great-granny — that’s what we called her — Virginia Dare Wampler, may have been the all-time championship hugger in this tiny corner of America.
She certainly was a woman of the South, having grown up in rural Virginia — that’s right, Rural Retreat, Va. — and the daughter of circuit-riding Methodist Protestant minister, the Rev. Elbert Lafayette Addington.
When my sister and I walked into her tiny house there in Gotebo, the hugs and the sloppy kisses and her high-pitched greeting of us kids was a spectacle to behold.
We endured the extended hugs and emotional greetings she bestowed on her great-grandkids, but I still remember it being a bit uncomfortable.
We didn’t hug much. My mom’s family came from Pennsylvania, and hugs simply weren’t observed or then endured when I was in my grade school days.
Oh, my great-granny would always take us kids out back of her small house to view what seemed like half an acre’s worth of garden, of which she oversaw into her 80s, and which would have any veteran vegetable gardener look on in utter awe.
The woman had 10 green thumbs.
I’ll never forgot that early summer day we visited and she was talking away to us — as was her custom — and simultaneously but quite casually wringing the necks of two chickens for our Sunday meal, one in each hand.
That was going to be fresh fried chicken.
What followed was a massive meal she would prepare that almost didn’t allow table room for a plate and housed all the various foods she had prepared for us — as if we were a crew of starving harvest hands.
I’m pretty sure that’s where I started my love affair with corn on the cob — fresh out of the garden.
Ah, memories.
So I ask you today, is hugging a learned thing, or is it hard-wired in us?
I’m thinking now that there may not be a black-and-white answer to my question, and that it’s probably shades of gray.
I became a hugger as I grew older, not like my great-granny, but in a considerably more reserved hugging way.
I don’t mind a hug today, and I sure don’t mind getting one from one of my three boys, my granddaughter or my wife.
I’ve discovered I don’t mind getting hugs at all.
And now, I really miss getting that hug from my long-gone great-granny.
