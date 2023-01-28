I was looking out my front room window Sunday morning, and realized I really, really like looking out of windows.
It was cold outside. It looked cold outside, with dark, brooding clouds creating a deep-winter mood, and my flag was whipping and popping in the north wind.
It’s not really deep winter for me until February, and we really haven’t had a bunch of cold temps, save for that short stretch several weeks back.
Last Sunday appeared a bit depressing, but for me, it wasn’t depressing at all.
I’ll explain.
When I was a junior at Waukomis High, I liked to get in a dark, creative mood.
I wasn’t really depressed, I just wanted to think and write like Edgar Allan Poe.
Go read the “Tell-Tale Heart” or one of his poems like “A Dream Within a Dream” — or my all-time brooding favorite, “Ulalume.”
“A Dream Within a Dream” inspired me to write an English class assigned short story that earned me my only high school A+.
This subject isn’t really history in the sense I’m talking about events from our past that have an ascending or descending effect on us as a people, it’s more how things affect us in our everyday lives.
I like sitting in my backyard, just looking and feeling and taking in fall weather. Spring too … even hot summer days.
What is that trite, overused saying: wake up and smell the coffee?
Oh, I like to smell coffee too.
I have always been too busy in life to slow down and enjoy things.
But, every now and then — like this past Sunday — I find myself slowing down and taking in mundane, everyday things around me.
I was always too busy working at our family print shop and job printing office growing up.
Guilty.
Too busy with part-time, after-hours jobs like working at a pool hall, a liquor store or occasionally even putting up hay with friends.
I was too busy — probably not busy enough if truth be told — writing a novel I’ve been working on seemingly forever.
I was too busy as a volunteer firefighter, a Civil War living history re-enactor, and finally both an editor and columnist as I write this piece.
Guilty, guilty, guilty.
I’ve never been one who equates success with money, political power, sports or entertainment personalities. It doesn’t register with me.
No hero worshipping here.
We have enough people in this country aspiring to worship and follow others, so I’ll leave it at that.
Then again, I’m certainly glad for all the amenities I use — without even thinking about it — in my everyday life.
I love using computers to write and design newspaper pages.
I love my Mr. Coffee machine that gets me going every morning.
I love that I have a roof over my head that keeps me warm in winter and cool in summer.
I don’t think about it, but I appreciate that I have instant access to electricity and natural gas, I can go fill up my car’s gas tank with fuel, I have roads to get me to work and where I’m going each and every day.
I enjoy the comfort of knowing I have police and fire protection if and when I need it, and EMTs, hospitals, doctors and nurses.
The latter has been more on my mind as we seem to be leaving COVID-19 behind, with unknown challenges still ahead of us with our ever-present threat of disease.
I appreciate my wife, my sons, my co-workers, my friends and my pastor.
I love that we have local schools, colleges and universities with dedicated teachers.
Selfishly, I’m glad I was able to go to a very good small-town Oklahoma school when I was growing up in Waukomis, with many outstanding teachers that challenged me, even when I didn’t want to be challenged.
I’m glad I had that background, and I wouldn’t trade those experiences for all the tea in China, or all the money in the world.
I’m appreciative we have a variety of places to eat in our community, people that keep things working — city, county, state and federal governments that keep our fragile lives moving and a military that protects us.
I appreciate my television for it’s vast array of entertainment offerings, that help keep my mind off daily most-times inconsequential troubles.
I’m appreciative of plumbers and electricians, carpenters and builders, men and women who allow us to turn on our taps for clean water.
There are so many things in our lives we take for granted — at our peril.
An asteroid passed extraordinarily near Earth Thursday evening, and if you are reading this, it didn’t strike — just as was forecast.
Wake up and smell the coffee with me on our next gloomy, winter day.
You might enjoy just looking out a window with me, and appreciating what we have.
My choice … your choice.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
