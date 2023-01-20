Greg Kirkland’s “Lord You Are Good” chorus repeats “Lord, You are good and your mercy endureth forever. We worship You, hallelujah. We worship You for who You are. You are good all the time and all the time You are good.”
Psalm 118:29 says, “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.”
Do you dwell on the Lord’s goodness and mercy? Or do you slug around in depression and sadness?
Our fallen nature often results in us feeling empty. We blame our unhappiness on our circumstances and can’t seem to move beyond it.
However, the Lord doesn’t promise us happiness or even the pursuit of happiness. He promises us joy. There is a difference.
The Scottish ambassador for Christ Oswald Chambers wrote, “Happiness depends on what happens; joy does not.”
In his Christmas message, Dr. David Jeremiah said we have much to rejoice about. Even though you and I are weary, overwhelmed by stress and stuck in the quagmire of pressure, unsure and maybe even frightened of the future, there can still be a season of joy.
Joy is a state of delight and gladness we choose to be in and comes from within; happiness is a state of delight and pleasure based on the emotional moment we are in and will ebb and flow based on external factors.
That’s why the Lord instructs us, I dare say commands us, to rejoice. By exalting Him, we get over looking at ourselves and our problems in this earthly realm.
“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again, rejoice!” Paul writes in Philippians, chapter 4. He goes onto to say that focusing on the Lord will bring not only joy, but a peace that passes understanding. When we let go of our worries and get lost in His presence, joy just naturally will fill those crevices within.
Paul additionally writes in Ephesians chapter 3 the Spirit of the Lord will strengthen you from within with a love that surpasses all understanding as He fills us up with Himself.
“Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than we can imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be the glory ... .” Ephesians 3:20
Joy comes when we least expect it, Jeremiah said. Joy comes when war starts and famine spreads. Joy comes when finances are low, pressure is great, and circumstances are bleak. And in the case of Mary and Joseph, joy comes when the Romans occupy your land and Caesar wants his taxes.
It’s in those moments, Jeremiah said, that God breaks through with good tidings of great joy.
The birth of Christ changed everything, changed the world, and can change you, too.
A life with Christ as our Savior can bring joy in a life devoid of joy, hope in hopeless times, and peace during uncertainty, Jeremiah stated.
Have you entered the new year with joy? There is no better time than now to awaken to a fresh start and rejoice in the Lord.
Start 2023 off right with Ruth Ann's newest devotional "Still Holding On," available at local bookstores including Ruth's Christian Bookstore, next to Staples, and Putnam Six Bookstore, 610 S. Cleveland. Ruth Ann will be doing a book signing at Old Soul Used Books, 232 W. Randolph, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
