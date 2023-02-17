I was out and about this week delivering publicity packets for the upcoming Through the Flames Ministries’ women’s conference, and while I was in one location, I encountered a situation that shocked me. I approached the congregants and offered them my folder … and was turned away.
Let me rewind and set the stage for you. I had been driving through the back roads and rural countryside of Northwestern Oklahoma all afternoon, stopping at nearly every community church I came upon and sticking a folder in their door or mailbox. If the pastor or the secretary was there, I introduced myself and my intentions and then handed him or her a packet directly.
As I was winding down my journey for the day, I pulled into another church parking lot in one of the small towns and saw several vehicles. I armed myself with my next to final packet and walked through the front doors. A group was gathered inside and I beelined straight toward the nearest person to inquire with whom I could speak about the women’s conference.
It was then that I got a response unlike any I had received ever before. This person looked me up and down (I was relatively short in stature compared to this person and was dressed in jeans, sandals and a winter scarf around my neck with my sassy new short haircut extremely windblown), and without opening the folder in hand, dismissed me, my message and my purpose.
Essentially, this person informed me, “Your kind is not welcome here.”
I exited the building a little stunned, and for a brief moment, a little ticked off.
My husband later asked me when I described the encounter, “Did [the person] not know who you were?” As in my alleged fame should have preceded me and should have made a difference?
Not that it would have mattered, as that person and those congregants staring at me made it clear they didn’t want to know me simply based on either how I looked or how I was dressed (not sure which).
It was strongly implied “Your kind is not welcome here.”
We’ve been watching “The Chosen” television series and, boy, is it powerful! The historical context of the New Testament and Jesus’ ministry comes alive in this show. Tears and laughter and awe is all we have after each episode.
The disciples were just regular people like you and me. Those closest to Christ had issues like anger, rush to judgment, sticklers for the rules, and so on. They were humans who made mistakes and had faults like you and me; yet Jesus loved them anyway.
There are multiple scenes in Scripture portrayed in the show in which several disciples, whom were Jewish, got sideways with others not like them — whether it be Gentiles, Samaritans, Romans or any other culture.
“Your kind is not welcome here,” Peter or James largely inferred to the person(s) different than them. However, those moments often ended with Jesus holding back or reprimanding the offending disciple and openly defying tradition or law by talking to and/or embracing that other person(s).
Isn’t it just like Jesus to teach me a lesson while I was on the road for His cause?
I wanted to be madder than a hornet about that church and its people for not even letting me share about this wonderful event for all women of faith.
I then began to question myself, how I dressed and how I looked, wondering if that had offended them in some unspoken way as to why they didn’t even let me explain myself.
All sorts of things ran through my mind about that occasion before it occurred to me that even Jesus was turned away sometimes by His own people.
Often times — simply because they have different color skin or speak different or defy your expectations — you and I put limitations on others, whether at church, at work, at the grocery store or on the street, but Jesus didn’t.
He came for all kinds. He ate lunch with all kinds. He smiled, joked and laughed with all kinds. He hugged all kinds. He loved and died for all kinds. He rose again and will unite all kinds with Him in heaven one day.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16
Will you be like Jesus and welcome all kinds?
Start 2023 off right with Ruth Ann's newest devotional "Still Holding On," available at local bookstores: Ruth's Christian Bookstore, next to Staples; Putnam Six Bookstore, 610 S. Cleveland; and Old Soul Used Books, 232 W. Randolph.
