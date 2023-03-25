“Over time, as the daily routines become second nature, discipline morphs into habit.” ~ Twyla Tharp
We really don’t think about routines in our daily lives until we stop and think about our daily routines.
Well, duh.
As a daily newspaper editor, I am a veteran of routines.
Now, over each and every one of our lives, we develop routines.
For me, it soothes my OCD.
I didn’t think I was really OCD until I kept moving a low table in our living room in front of the TV to make sure it was square with the wall and TV.
Oh dear.
Of course, I rationalized in my mind I was just lining it up so I wouldn’t crash into it with a knee — and there is considerable truth in that, as my wife will attest when I walk through and bang a knee once again.
I have major league daily routines, and most deal with work.
If you don’t develop a routine working for a daily newspaper — any newspaper — you will flounder and sink into an ocean of problems, drowning in your own lack of routine.
Yet, when I perform a daily routine, I don’t consciously set about to make something routine.
It just happens.
Now, routines make us comfortable, and familiar with what they are doing for us or for others.
Yet, routines can become tiring and drudgery.
I think they go hand in hand.
Let me give you a for instance, and it deals with this column.
It all started during my college years, and in one of my favorite classes — philosophy.
I’m not sure if they still even use them anymore on college campuses, but the venerable “blue book” became a routine for taking tests in certain classes where you needed to write — and write a lot.
A blue book is literally a small, 20-page lined booklet about 8.5 x 7 inches, used by professors to allow a student to answer open-ended questions, or a list of topics to choose from with written answers that generally are an essay-length response.
I just thought it was a way for the college book store to make a little extra money off of students.
Anyway, I was taking a philosophy class and I apparently had missed reading an assignment, or it was just a pop quiz, but when I sat down, staring at the blank pages of my blue book, I realized I didn’t actually know the subject I was supposed to write on.
As I remember, it was to agree or disagree with a particular philosophical offering from some philosopher that was way, way smarter than me.
So, rather than turning in a blank blue book on a topic I wasn’t prepared to write on, I set about to try and answer the question by writing around the actual topic.
I had a sense of what I was being asked to do, but I lacked background knowledge.
Anyway, I filled the blue book’s 20 pages, to the very end, and said a little prayer the professor wouldn’t give me the dreaded “F.”
I got it back a few classes later — with a B- — and I was stunned.
I had filled those 20 pages with thoughts and analyzations and whatever came to my mind.
The professor left a note on it, saying he wasn’t quite sure I really knew the treatise I was opining about, but he admired the way I had filled up my blue book with how I had come about thinking the way I did — and gave me a good grade for trying.
I was stunned.
After that, I found I was able to focus my then-19-year-old brain and fill blank spaces with thoughts.
I still do it to this day, and have over many decades of writing columns.
The offshoot of all my rambling about blue books and philosophy, is that I developed a routine from a young age of classifying and codifying thoughts that I could transfer to paper — or now a computer screen — and to readers who see them on the printed pages of this newspaper.
And it got me to thinking about each of us, and how we have our daily — and sometimes hourly — routines that get us through a day.
And are they really routines or just habits?
A habit is the impulse to do a behavior with little or no conscious thought.
A routine is a series of behaviors frequently repeated.
I guess there is a difference between the two.
At some point in my life — or in your life — our habits become routine, or is it that our routines become habits?
The lines have blurred for me, thinking back over my good and bad habits.
Today, my habits have become my routine.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
