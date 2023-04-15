This column first appeared March 25, 2011.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.”
These first nine lines of a 15-line poem penned on a field of battle in Belgium during the First World War may be the most moving ever written about the incongruity of war.
They were written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian Army physician in the spring of 1915, during the carnage at the Second Battle of Ypres — nearly two years before the United States would enter the war and tip the balance between Germany and the allied powers of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada and Russia.
In modern-day terms, we can relate to this great battle since it was the first large-scale use of poison chemicals on the Great War’s Western Front.
On April 22, 1915, the German Army released 168 tons of chlorine gas over a four-mile front on part of the line held by French territorial and colonial Moroccan and Algerian troops of the French 45th and 78th divisions.
The German gas attack involved 5,730 cylinders of chlorine, opened by hand and blown toward the allied positions by prevailing winds.
It was not a complete success, as a large number of German soldiers were injured or died in the process when winds swirled.
However, in a 10-minute span, 6,000 French and colonial troops died in the Ypres gas attack, with many more blinded by the chlorine.
The Germans did not anticipate just how effective the gas attack was to be, and had no troops ready to exploit the resulting four-mile gap in the allied lines.
Canadian soldiers were able to put up a gritty defense by urinating into cloths and placing them over their faces to counter the effects of the chlorine.
At a cost of nearly 6,000 dead and wounded, some 10,000 Canadian troops somehow were able to hold the line and keep the Germans at bay.
The Canadian casualty rates were some of the heaviest of a war that became the poster child for slaughter — and poor generalship on both sides of the conflict.
Some 16 million died in the First World War and another 21 million were wounded, many horribly.
Out of this conflict came the words of Lt. Col. McCrae, who was a surgeon attached to a field artillery brigade aid station.
“I wish I could embody on paper some of the varied sensations of that 17 days,” McCrae had written of the Second Battle of Ypres. “Seventeen days of Hades!”
“At the end of the first day if anyone had told us we had to spend 17 days there, we would have folded our hands and said it could not have been done.”
The death of a young friend and former student at McGill University in Montreal — Lt. Alexis Helmer — deeply affected McCrae. Helmer had been killed by a shell burst and buried there in Flanders fields, in a little cemetery outside McCrae’s field dressing station.
McCrae had performed the funeral ceremony in the absence of a chaplain.
The next day, sitting on the back of an ambulance, McCrae expressed his anguish in the form of a poem.
Seeing the beauty of wild poppies that sprang up everywhere in Flanders amid the carnage of war, and hearing birds singing, he spent 20 minutes scribbling the 15 lines of the verse in his notebook.
“The poem was exactly an exact description of the scene in front of us both,” wrote Sgt. Maj. Cyril Allinson, who had witnessed McCrae penning the poem. “He (McCrae) used the word blow in that line because the poppies actually were being blown that morning by a gentle east wind.”
The lines very nearly were lost to history. After penning the verse, McCrae tossed the paper away, but a fellow officer retrieved it and sent it to newspapers in England.
It was published Dec. 8, 1915, in a London magazine.
McCrae died of pneumonia Jan. 28, 1918, while commanding No. 3 Canadian General Hospital at Boulogne-sur-Mer, France — just over nine months before the end of the war.
To this day, the poem still is read at Armistice Day events in memorial tribute to those in British Commonwealth countries who died during that lamentable war.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.