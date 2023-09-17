I can’t hear you.
Does that mean you’re not happy? If so, you are not alone, at least according to the website WalletHub, which is involved with helping people with their personal finances, as well as conducting numerous surveys.
Recently the group published the list of America’s happiest states for 2023. The Sooner State, sadly, did not fare well.
Oklahoma, in fact, ranked 41st on the happiest states list, just ahead of New Mexico and right behind Indiana.
The happiest state in the union, according to the survey, is Utah, while the unhappiest is West Virginia.
The survey compared states based on three criteria — emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment.
A state’s emotional and physical well-being score was based on a variety of factors, like career well-being, physical health, rate of adult depression, adequate sleep, sports participation the rates of suicide and food insecurity.
Work environment encompassed factors such as household income, number of hours worked, commute time, unemployment rate and job security. Community and environment, meanwhile, involved things like ideal weather, volunteer rate, average leisure time per day, separation and divorce rate and safety.
Oklahoma ranks 46th in emotional and physical well-being, 43rd in work environment but, surprisingly, fourth in community and environment.
All of which means what, exactly? How in the heck did we rank fourth in community and environment when one of the measuring sticks is ideal weather? According to extremeweatherwatch.com, the high temperature in Enid was 14 degrees on March 20. And according to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, the thermometer hit 113 degrees in Altus on June 28. Ideal? On Mars maybe.
How can you measure happiness, anyway? There are people who actually study the science of happiness. One such person is Arthur C. Brooks, a PhD, bestselling author and Harvard University professor who is something of an expert on the subject. He has co-written a book with Oprah Winfrey called, “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier.”
The book offers a step-by-step approach to being happy. Of course, whether or not the book will make you happy is in question, but simply by purchasing it you will undoubtedly add to Brooks’ and Oprah’s happiness.
Oprah needs some happiness these days. Winfrey, who owns more than 2,000 acres of land on Maui, teamed with Hawaii native Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to form a charity called the People’s Fund of Maui, to benefit those affected by the devastating wildfires that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina last month. They started the fund with a combined $10 million in donations, asking ordinary people to chip in as well. But many have criticized them for not donating more, since between them they are worth something like $2.8 billion, a hardly ordinary sum.
Oprah recently lashed out against the “vitriol” directed at herself and the Rock. So they are not happy. The people who are criticizing them are not happy, and the people who lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods in Lahaina are certainly not happy.
Would you be happier if your net worth was upwards of $1 billion? You would be richer, certainly, but happier?
Do you have to be good-looking to be happy? Or popular? Or thin? Or have a full head of hair? Lord, I hope not.
Perhaps I don’t shop at the right stores, but I have yet to see an aisle marked “Happiness.” Though I did once, in a Costco in a suburb of Denver, see an aisle marked simply “Incontinence.” I didn’t buy any.
Happiness can’t be bought, sold or traded. It can’t be patented or copyrighted. It is an intangible feeling of self-worth, of being needed, of being useful, of being loved and valued.
Happiness is not a state of matter so much as it is a state of mind, a state of being.
Happiness is not linear. Playing golf makes me happy, for instance, until I hit a tree (again) and am tempted to throw my clubs in the lake and say words that would make a rapper blush. At that point I am decidedly unhappy. But then when I think of all the money I save when I don’t throw my clubs in the lake, I am happy again.
Can you make yourself happy? You can certainly make yourself unhappy by dwelling on all of the problems and obstacles in your life. Keeping your eyes on the positive things and people that surround you every day is a good first step to happiness.
So let’s get happy, shall we? Hug your family, pet a puppy, watch an old movie that always warms your heart, read a good book, listen to your favorite music, make a cake and lick the bowl, turn off cable news.
So let’s try this again. If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands.
That’s more like it.
