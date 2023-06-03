“Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.” — Edgar Allan Poe
As I was writing last week’s column, I kind of realized I’ve been writing and sharing columns a significant portion of my life on this earth.
I first wrote a sports column in my sophomore year in the OU School of Journalism for the Oklahoma Daily student newspaper.
I called it From the Press Box, and it was my first major attempt at being creative in words.
Oh, I had a handful of creative writing essay-type assignments in my high school English classes under Howard Domnick and Norma Falls — later Gilbert — and penned three or four pretty good poems while I was walking the halls in the old Waukomis High School building, but nothing major. Nothing really still stands out to me other than one assignment where my creative mind spilled out.
After college, I resurrected From the Press Box for the family weekly newspaper, and graduated to a column I titled Main Street Waukomis — until one day I decided on Historically Speaking for the News & Eagle the past 15 years.
I didn’t know at the time while I was writing and creating pictures in my mind using words, that 54 years would transpire to this column I’m writing today.
I didn’t know I had that many ideas rattling around in my mind to write for so long — although I’ve been told I’m full of it by a few people.
I hope they were talking about being full of words, and not that OTHER thing.
It’s a gift.
No really. I never, ever thought I would be a journalist, or write columns about everyday things, about sports or about things mankind has done over history.
But, I’ve found that the secret to life is discovering within yourself what you are good at, and what comes easy to you.
When that happens, it’s not work, it’s a profession, an avocation that you can become good at — or at the very least become competent.
I’ve seen too many people who aren’t happy in their jobs, with their lives, with their station in life.
But, then again, I’ve seen many, many more that are happy and competent in what they do.
This column is kind of an oddity, because I started writing it right in the middle of writing last week’s column.
It’s a gift.
No, maybe a curse — if I don’t write an idea down when it first hits me, I forget it these days, so humor me here.
It’s kind of strange, as I go off on another one of my stream-of-consciousness tangents, that I’m typing this column both on my laptop, and as I walk around the house, on my iPhone using the Notes app, and it’s simultaneously recording my words on both digital devices at the same time.
I never envisioned that could ever happen when I was essay-writing in high school.
Yep, I was one of those people who actually liked to write essays in school. You know, when the teacher said that the class was going to have to write one of those dreaded essays, and everyone — even the girls — moaned audibly.
Ahhh, memories.
I always wondered if Edgar Allan Poe felt the same way.
At one point in my life, I wanted to be Edgar Allan Poe, but that’s for another day — another pointless, wandering column.
I guess they call it stream of consciousness for a reason.
Back to doing what you are good at doing. I know, it’s a redundant statement, but think about it — to steal a phrase from another long-time columnist in this newspaper.
Why on earth would you want to do something you’re not good at?
Well, there are any number of people who do things for wealth, power, influence, narcissism or a combination of several of these factors.
You won’t find any Mother Theresa’s in Washington, D.C., state capitols, corporate boardrooms or any of the halls power, no matter what they say or do to convince you the exact opposite is true.
I’m not talking about them, I’m talking about you — ordinary, everyday Americans.
Truly finding what one is good at and sticking with it is harder than it looks.
It’s realizing that fact, accepting it and doing your best every single day. It’s a power no one can away from you, unless of course you let them take it away from you by trying to convince you otherwise.
A Life EMS ambulance just went flying by my house. It didn’t stop, so I guess I’m OK for now — followed by yet another ambulance a few minutes later.
But, that one didn’t stop either, so I guess you have to put up with me for another week.
Sorry … it’s a gift.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.