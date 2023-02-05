Human beings are the most marvelous, multi-faceted creatures.
We are capable of producing incredibly beautiful pieces of art or selections of music. We build robust cities. We come up with inventions that change people’s lives.
We perform acts of selfless compassion. We love limitlessly, we give munificently, we care mightily.
But on the flip side we are the cruelest, most violent species on the planet.
Humans’ capacity for savagery has been on full display for nearly a year now as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lays siege to the people of sovereign Ukraine, leveling cities, killing and torturing thousands, all in his quest to return Russia to its former despotic glory.
Just recently we were reminded again of the depths to which men will sink when we watched the videos of the beating death of Tyre Nichols by a group of police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
The video is horrifying to watch. Nichols, 29, was stopped by officers of the Memphis Police Department for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, a report not supported by police video.
Perhaps he was driving faster than the 117 miles per hour an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper clocked a driver going on I-40 the other day. The motorist in the Honda Accord topped out at 120 MPH, but the trooper locked in his speed on radar at 117.
That driver was not pulled from his vehicle and beaten to death, though his wallet will take a beating when he pays his $449 fine.
We don’t know how recklessly Tyre Nichols was driving the night of Jan. 7, but however fast it was, it didn’t warrant the treatment he received.
In the video the officers pull Tyre Nichols from his car, shouting contradictory commands at him while he protests his innocence. He is told to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back, all the while one officer holds one of his arms, while his other is pinned beneath him.
“I am on the ground,” he yells at them, and then is pepper sprayed. He then makes a fatal mistake, he gets up and runs.
The police catch up to him moments later less than 80 yards from his mother’s house. It is there he is beaten, punched, kicked and struck by an officer wielding a baton, some of the blows coming while Nichols is standing, some while he lies on the ground.
At one point he can be heard to cry out “Mom.”
These former cops are not green rookies. They are not street thugs. They are trained, veteran police officers. But in that moment they became savage, unfeeling, “monsters,” as they were described by Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, on MSNBC.
At some point they were no longer trying to subdue a suspect, they were beating another helpless human being to death.
And the worst part is, not a one of the officers involved, not a one of the sheriff’s deputies, firefighters or EMTs who responded, said, “enough.” Nichols lay propped up against the wheel of a police car for long minutes before any aid was administered.
Not once did anyone apparently show any concern for the welfare of Tyre Nichols. The milk of human kindness dried up in those moments.
Did race play a role in the Tyre Nichols tragedy? The five former Memphis police officers charged in his death are, like Nichols, black. Two of the three Memphis firefighters terminated in the wake of the beating death are also black. But would the incident have happened had the driver been a young white man?
The death of Tyre Nichols, like earlier prominent police killings involving George Floyd, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor and far too many others, will revive the cry “defund the police.”
That’s ridiculous, of course. We need the police. They keep those of us who choose to live by the laws of our land safe from those who don’t.
But we expect police to obey the law as well, not to be above it. Their job, as expressed in the motto first adopted by the Los Angeles Police Department and subsequently by many others, is “To protect and to serve.” Policing is a thankless, difficult job, but it is a job, not an excuse for bad behavior.
Police officers all over the nation should be sickened by the footage of the Tyre Nichols beating, which is a blot on their reputation just as much as if they had thrown a punch or wielded a baton against the defenseless man.
On the night of Jan. 7, one of those officers should have had the courage to stand up to his peers and say, “no, stop, this is wrong.” If they had, Tyre Nichols might still be alive.
We should teach our children to respect the police, not fear them. But incidents like the Tyre Nichols case make that difficult.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
