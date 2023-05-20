“Perhaps — I want the old days back again and they’ll never come back, and I am haunted by the memory of them and of the world falling about my ears.” — Author Margaret Mitchell, from the novel “Gone with the Wind.”
We were driving back from a quick trip to Will Rogers in “The City” earlier this week — yes, I’m an Okie and that’s what we have always called Oklahoma City since I can remember — driving down 81, through El Reno, where my mom grew up and graduated high school and my grandparents are buried, and had one of those nostalgic series of moments where you travel back in time to things you saw, you experienced over your lifetime.
My first thought was, as I was experiencing that wave of nostalgia from a time during my younger years, I never dreamed just about everything I had surveyed as a youngster would someday change.
They would be no more, or just no longer used, and sit idly by, with weeds and grass and trees and all manner of vegetation would overtake them — idling them forever.
The first nostalgia wave hit me when making the 45 degree curve north of Kingfisher, heading east for a bit, then back north again.
There it stood, the old bridge over the railroad track that once was the Rock Island line, and that narrow bridge my mom and dad took my sister and me on countless times.
It was, of course, fenced off with vegetation having overtaken it — but still standing.
A new four lane highway, a new bridge, a new everything.
Time marches on.
The next moment came on the Kingfisher-Garfield County line, where the old boundary tree once stood, that bore witness to the great Land Run of 1893.
Time, wind and lightning had taken it down over the years.
When I was a kid, and we were coming back from Christmas or Thanksgiving at grandma and grandpa’s house, I always looked for that familiar tree that said we were close to being home.
The final nostalgia was on the south side of Enid, and I was in a very nostalgic moment as we crossed the south overpass, and I thought for a moment I could just make out where the old 81 bridge stood, back to the east of the present overpass, that narrow underpass we would snake through when I was a little kid — when the highway was still two-lane in our old 1954 army-green Chevy.
Had to learn to drive in that old stick-shift-on-the-steering-wheel-column car.
That was an adventure — good nostalgia, bad nostalgia.
It didn’t hit me this past week, but I’ve had more than a few moments of nostalgia while traversing the trails that dot Roman Nose State Park.
And, it happened on our last fall visit, where we discovered a new trail near the springs, that took us to the edge of the park, and I saw more than a few of the old WPA concrete markers that dot the area.
Their signage back then marked campgrounds and other things that are difficult to read now.
Weather and time and heavy vegetation have overtaken them, but they are still there.
I’m glad they are still there — a reminder of what once had been.
I still get these nostalgic moments, seemingly more and more these days, as things change around us here in Enid — in my many, many years living in my hometown of Waukomis.
Things come and things go. Old buildings that once were beehives of everyday activity and everyday life stand idle now, or have been repurposed once again.
You see, things that changed from when — as Baby Boomers — we were kids never are gone from our memories.
It’s a pleasant thing to remember, yet a sad thing that we can still see in our minds — yet they are no more.
I can imagine how the Plains Indians felt when swarms of settlers forever changed the landscape of territory west of the Mississippi, that had for tens of thousands of years been unchanged.
Shock and double shock for our predecessors over the years.
Progress has its trade-offs, and sometimes the bad outweighs the good — we just never seem to see it coming before it’s too late and the age-old idiom of the genie getting out of the bottle.
Some days I long for the old days, when times were much, much simpler.
People seemed to get along better, things were slower — more deliberate.
Time seemed to slow down after school let out, when spring turned to hot days and the wheat harvest and we had three months off from classroom tedium.
I miss that. I miss the feeling. I miss the joy and freedom it brought with it.
We can never go back to those days — except in our minds.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
