“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” — Frederick Douglass.
The other night as we were driving somewhere, the conversation turned to the subject of progress.
If in the next 30 years technology continues to advance as much as it has the past 30 years or so, my bride speculated, what wonders we can barely imagine today will we someday take for granted?
The discussion ensued after we heard a piece on the radio about Juneteenth, the commemoration of the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Galveston, Texas. The proclamation already had been in effect for two and a half years before the people of Galveston found out.
Now, through the magic of instant communication, news travels around the world in milliseconds, and things that happened two and a half years ago are rapidly fading into ancient history.
Which led me to wonder how far medical science will progress in the next two or three decades.
We have come far since the 1950s, for example. Childhood diseases that used to be common have been all but wiped out due to immunization programs.
The big three — measles, mumps and chickenpox — used to be viewed as simply a fact of life, just one of childhood’s rites of passage.
In my neighborhood, in fact, when the first child in a family came down with measles, for instance, the kid’s mother would make sure her other children were exposed to the disease, so they would all get it and get over it together, rather than stringing the process out over a period of months.
As children we swapped memories about our bouts with these diseases like old soldiers trading war stories. Or perhaps it was more like fishermen telling fish tales. Each child seemed to have symptoms worse than the one before. If one household was touched by mumps, the only children allowed over to play were those who already had recovered from the disease.
We simply suffered through the rash, fever and cough of measles, the fever, headache and swelling of the lymph nodes of mumps and the itchy blisters brought on by chickenpox.
We never dreamed there would one day be a shot to prevent these ailments.
Just as those who lived through the polio epidemics of the early part of the 20th century likely didn’t dream of a vaccine that would result in the disease being wiped out in this country in the late-1970s.
A less common childhood disease of my youth, but still one that cropped up from time to time, was rubella, or German measles. It was the mildest of the childhood maladies, with the rash and fever lasting for only two or three days.
But when a child contracted rubella and was around a pregnant woman, the consequences could be disastrous, causing severe birth defects, or even death. I might have a sister today had I not contracted rubella during my mother’s pregnancy.
Rubella is no longer the threat it once was, however. The disease that once caused tens of thousands of birth defects and deaths has been eliminated in this country.
The COVID-19 pandemic was another example of the advances in medicine, with scientists coming up with a vaccine in a matter of months rather than the years such immunizing drugs normally take to develop and gain approval.
What medical wonders will the next 30 years bring? Will we see the day diseases like Alzheimer’s and AIDS are simply the stuff of history? Will the threat of stroke and heart disease be eliminated? Will cancer cease to be a threat?
These seem like dreams today, the stuff of wishful thinking. Parents used to fear allowing their children to swim in public pools because of the threat of contracting polio. That fear no longer exists, at least in this country.
And today’s children no longer have to suffer through the childhood diseases we took for granted.
Hopefully someday we can say the same about cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.