When I was a college journalism student, I was fortunate enough to take a course under Foster Harris, who taught creative writing at OU.
I thought I might want to be a creative writer one day, and was told the course was well worth my time.
Anyway, I don’t remember much about it, other than something that stuck with me all these years — when you write, always write about what you know.
At the time, I didn’t think much of that challenge presented by a college professor who was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1976.
I found with a bit of research he was born near Sulphur in 1903, in then Indian Territory.
Now, my grandpa — Riley Jackson Christy Sr. — was born near Mill Creek in 1901, which is just a few miles down the road from Sulphur.
Must have been something in the water, since my grandpa Jack is in the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame as well.
So, I’m going to write about something I know — heat.
Yeah, it was hot this week. It was a week of 100-plus degree days that finally brought out Facebook and newsroom comments that always come out during a heat wave. We suddenly long for cool weather, and those frosty north-wind-morning days when the temps hover in the low-20s.
I’m not one of those who long for February’s cold winds — although a moderate cool-down upcoming this week will be a nice reprieve from Oklahoma’s hot breezes.
I have found I have a much greater tolerance for heat these past few decades than I do for winter’s chill.
It’s a joint and carpal bones thing.
If you’re under 55, just wait a few years and you’ll see.
But, I certainly have noticed that something is going on with planet Earth.
Saw where it was 100 degrees this week in parts of Brazil.
That’s south, where it’s winter right now, which is kind of hard for us to relate to here in North America.
For them, July is cold — for us, it’s February.
But, I can’t ever remember it being 100 degrees here in winter, so ya gotta admit, something is not quite right with the weather these days.
Now, when I was growing up on the west side of Waukomis, summer was always hot and winter was always cold.
They were two very distinct and memorable seasons.
These days, not so much. Maybe I’m just turning into one of those cranky “get off my lawn” guys, but I sure hope not.
When I was growing up, summer was endured. You went around some days playing without a shirt, and at night — before central air conditioning — we went to bed in a sweat, with a big old evaporative air conditioner in the front room, and my mom putting up wet tea towels on the screens of the open bedroom windows on the south side of the house, to catch summer breezes and send us off to a sweaty, humidity-laced sleep.
Ah, memories.
We eventually got several refrigerated-air window units that cooled us down day and night, and finally central air conditioning by the time my parents added on to our small house on King Street during my seventh-grade year in school.
So, my sister and I knew about heat.
I worked at our downtown Waukomis print shop and family weekly newspaper throughout high school, starting a full-time summer job my freshman year.
As of this past May, I’ve been working at newspapers for 58 years.
Anyway, we had a huge platform-mounted evaporative air conditioner that kind of cooled the print shop, which wasn’t saying much.
Large printing presses and hot-type Linotype machines put off a ton of heat, as did a large gas-fired melting pot back in the pressroom where we constantly were melting lead for type.
Ah, more memories.
Things didn’t get much cooler for me when I went off down the road south to the University of Oklahoma, where I worked evenings in the old composing room at the daily student newspaper as a Linotype operator.
More heat.
After college, I eventually went back to our family newspaper, and more hot summers, soon volunteering for 27 years as a firefighter and EMT.
There’s that hot fires and heat thing again.
My hobby soon became Civil War living history re-enacting, in which you wear a heavy wool uniform, carry a 10-pound musket and 25 pounds of equipment, demonstrate to the public how things used to be in the 1860s and swelter in summer’s heat — for fun.
Do you see a pattern here?
I’ve known summer’s heat first-hand until the past few years.
It’s not that bad, overcoming hot days with a mindset that heat and humidity are all in your head.
And then there’s the wife saying: “Yeah David, you keep telling yourself that.”
Yeah David.
