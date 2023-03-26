If you’re like me, you’re in need of a healing somewhere in your body. Maybe we need to do what the children of Israel did and possess our Promised Land, possess our healing. Joshua and the people of Israel had to put their foot on what belonged to them if they were going to enjoy the blessing of God. The same thing is true today with healing and every other blessing.
If you are a believer, healing already belongs to you. Isaiah 53 clearly says Jesus has borne our griefs, sickness, weakness and pain, and carried our sorrows, and that by His stripes we are healed and made whole.
As far as God is concerned, healing is ours. Jesus has already paid the price for it. But for us to receive it, we have to put our foot on it. We have to go in and possess the land!
That’s not always easy. It wasn’t necessarily easy for Joshua either. To do it, God told him he would have to be “strong and very courageous” (Joshua 1:7). The people of Israel had to arm themselves and go up before their enemy. They had to put their foot on that land and face their giants.
In the same way, taking the land of healing requires spiritual strength and courage. Why? Because the manifestation of healing doesn’t always come instantly. We want it instantly — and many times it comes that fast — but other times it takes longer.
When you think about it, that’s not so unusual. After all, in most cases, sickness and disease do their destructive work gradually. They don’t just appear one moment — and kill you the next. They take effect over time. So it’s not surprising that healing often displaces their effects gradually as well.
If you need healing today, you need to put your foot on your healing land. You need to step out on the Word of God, take it and say, “Healing is mine! The devil is not going to steal it from me! No one is going to talk me out of it! It belongs to me! Today, this day, I receive my healing!”
Once you’ve said that, don’t ever say anything contrary to it. Don’t be moved by time or by symptoms or by anything else. Just stand your ground and continue to take God’s medicine, which is the Word, everyday and you will continually improve.
When the devil comes back again, and he will, to tell you you’re not going to get your healing, just laugh at him and say, “Too late, devil! I’ve already gotten it. I received my healing last week, or yesterday, or a month ago. I put my foot on healing ground and it’s mine!” Just refuse to give up, keep on taking the land and your healing will come to pass.
Beloveds, the Word says “God has given me every place that my feet tread upon. Therefore, I have dominion over sin, sickness and poverty.” (Joshua 1:3) “Healing is the children’s bread,” according to Mark 7:24-30. It is the basic right of every child of God, just as it is a basic right for every person to have and eat bread. Take and eat, for it is good ...
And never forget “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but has everlasting life.” (John 3:16) “For I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no man comes to the Father but by me.” (John 14:6)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication. Some references came from “Pursuit of His Presence” by Kenneth Copeland.
