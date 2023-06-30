One of my Bible study groups is studying the book of Jonah this summer.
It’s been an enlightening study. The Jonah and the whale story we heard as kids takes on a completely different connotation as adults.
Among the key lessons: Jonah chose to run the opposite direction when God gave him a new calling on his life (the former prophet became the first missionary), and when things didn’t go according to Jonah’s plan and he was sinking in sin, God gave him a second chance. He didn’t deserve one, nor did David when he murdered his lover’s husband, nor did the prodigal son … yet the Lord is in the business of giving second chances.
Upon Jonah’s three days inside the big fish (it was large enough to swallow an adult human male, but was it created by God specifically for this purpose or was it indeed a whale, we don’t know), at some point he came to the realization he needed to repent of his erroneous ways and cried out to the Lord.
As Jonah was more or less drifting in and out of consciousness, or brought back to life as some scholars believe Jonah truly had drowned, he returned to his faith, to the God who had ordained him as one of the few chosen to have direct contact with the Almighty.
Jonah 2:1 says, “From inside the fish Jonah prayed to the Lord his God.” In his distress — I mean think about it, Jonah was covered in fish bile and nasty water, probably barely able to breathe, sandwiched inside the fish’s stomach — he called out in a heartfelt cry to the Lord.
And guess what? The Lord heard him, even in the depths of the sea, and answered!
How many times have you been in the depths of your sin, in the depths of your sorrow, in the depths of circumstances beyond your control, seemingly drowning in despair?
Did you cry out to God?
I’m blown away that the Creator of the universe cares about me and wants to connect with me.
He sent His Son to make a way for us to do so!
The Lord heard Jonah’s plea. He saw that Jonah’s heart was ready and willing to obey. And He responded. He commanded the fish to spit up Jonah (who was fully intact of all his faculties and limbs, by the way) on the beach near where he had started this fateful journey.
Our God is not a voiceless or blind god like the mute statues of other religions. The One True God hears us and sees us. He is alive and He answers prayers, unlike dead spiritual leaders buried in the ground or entombed in shrines who remain unresponsive.
One of my favorite Old Testament personalities is Hagar. Seen in Genesis 16, the Egyptian handmaiden to Abram’s wife Sarai got pregnant at the urging of her boss with the boss’ husband no less. As one could expect, Sarai and Hagar starting having problems as the pregnancy progressed, and as the drama and abuse mounted, Hagar escaped the situation.
What’s profound is the Lord found her and then spoke favor over her. The Most High sought out Hagar, a pagan servant, where she was at, and then He fetched her, bringing her back to where she needed to be.
Her dire circumstances didn’t change; Sarai probably was even more cruel to her when she returned. But Hagar had met Jesus at that spring in the desert, and she knew her life would never be the same.
“You are the God who sees me,” Hagar said in Genesis 16:13. The Lord’s name here is El Roi, the God who sees me.
Just like David wrote in Psalms 139:7-8, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Where can I flee from Your Presence? … if I make my bed in the depths, You are there.”
The Lord our God sees you, my friend. He hears your cries, He knows your pain. You are not alone. Call out to Him, make connection with Him, and let Him knit together your wounds.
“He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5
"He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds we are healed." — Isaiah 53:5
