Snapshots from a vacation …
The Hawaiian islands are the most remote populated land mass on the planet, located some 2,500 miles west of the mainland U.S.
As such, it is a state like no other. It has its own time zone (Hawaii Standard Time) and does not observe daylight saving time.
It is the only state with a royal palace. ‘Iolani Palace, located in downtown Honolulu, was the home of the last reigning monarchs in Hawaii, King David Kalakaua and his sister Queen Lili’uokalini. Kalakaua died in California in 1891, leaving Lili’uokalini as the sovereign leader of Hawaii.
She remained in that capacity until Jan. 17, 1893, when a coup was staged by the so-called Committee of Safety, composed of five Americans, six subjects of the Hawaiian kingdom of American descent, a Brit and a German. Following her overthrow, Lili’uokalini was placed under house arrest in ‘Iolani Palace.
Now some Hawaiians would like to leave the union and reestablish the monarchy. The Hawaiian sovereignty movement is pushing for just that, though it is unlikely to ever happen.
Hawaii’s landscape is as rich and varied as they come. In Hawaii you can surf in the morning and snow ski in the afternoon, since the 13,803-foot peak of Mauna Kea on Hawaii island is often snow-capped. Mauna Kea, incidentally, is the tallest mountain in the world at 33,500 feet, if you measure from its peak to its base on the ocean floor.
Hawaii has a rich and vibrant culture with its own language, which increasingly is being taught in island schools. Hawaiian vowels are the same as those in English, but are pronounced ah, eh, ee, o, oo. Thus Hawaii is the only place in the world where you can make poo poo out of pee pee. Actually the Hawaiian spellings are pupu, which means appetizer, while pipi is beef …
I stopped by the cruise ship’s front desk one day to change some bills and happened to be wearing my OKC Thunder T-shirt. The young lady working behind the desk remarked that my shirt was “beautiful.” I thought maybe she just liked the color, but then she said “I love Kevin Durant. I even named my daughter after him.” I tried to imagine a little girl running around with a moniker like Kevin Durant, but then her mom said, “Her name is Kaydee.”
She then confided that she liked the Thunder better when they had KD, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Didn’t we all …
The cruise ship we sailed on had more than 3,000 passengers aboard, so it was often tough to get an elevator. The rule was, when an elevator door opens, get on it, no matter if it is going up, down or sideways. Otherwise you might stand there a long time waiting to go a specific direction.
We got on an elevator one day and there stood a woman and a man in an OU cap.
We asked if they were from Oklahoma. Yes, they replied. Where, we asked.
“Oh, you’ve never heard of it,” he said.
“I bet I have,” I said. “We’re from Enid.”
It turns out they were from Okeene and knew our pastor’s father, who does their taxes. The elevator door opened at the next stop and they were gone before we could get their names, but that was just further proof that it is, indeed, a small world …
Airports can be soulless places, devoid of any emotion save stress and frustration. But on occasion love reigns supreme.
As we were waiting for our final flight from Phoenix to Oklahoma City, our airplane arrived and began disgorging its passengers. A young woman stood near the gate, peering down the jetway. After a time she waved and broke into an ear-to-ear smile.
Instantly a little girl ran into her arms, and they embraced. The hug went on for a good long time, then the woman released the child. Almost instantly she swept her up again and the hug resumed in earnest. The woman acted like she never wanted to let go. After a time they walked away and I suddenly realized I must have had something in my eye …
When we fly my wife uses a wheelchair to get through airports because of bad knees and a bad hip. Upon our late night return to OKC, she, the wheelchair pusher and I were trying to manage two carry-ons, two big suitcases, her purse and my ukulele. One of the ship’s Hawaiian ambassadors gave ukulele lessons during the cruise to and from the islands and I carted my instrument along to get some pointers.
A Southwest flight attendant saw us struggling with the bags and offered to help, which he did. He then asked my bride, who had my instrument cradled in her lap, “May I please play your ukulele?” That, I thought, was the worst pickup line I had ever heard, but she said, “You’ll have to ask my husband, it’s his.” So the young fellow took out the ukulele and began to make it sing. In contrast, I can only make it groan and grunt.
It turns out he is a native of Oahu and apparently grew up playing the ukulele. He played a bit, we chatted a little and then his crew mates called him to get on their hotel shuttle bus. It was a beautiful, if too brief, moment, and a fitting ending to our trip.
