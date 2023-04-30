Monday will be an exciting day for our town, since there are plans for a real live protest.
This is a rare occasion for Enid. We haven’t had a protest here since the Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters are scheduled to gather outside the Martin Luther King, Jr., Municipal Complex to protest the swearing in of one of the city’s new commissioners, who allegedly has been a member of a white nationalist group.
In keeping with the tenets espoused by that building’s namesake, here’s hoping the protest will be peaceful, orderly and, above all, nonviolent.
Protest, the right of peaceful assembly, is protected by the 1st Amendment to the Constitution. Note the word “peaceful.” That same amendment also guarantees the right to “Petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Some people are unhappy that this particular gentleman was elected to the city commission. He allegedly was part of a white nationalist group and took part in the 2017 march on Charlottesville, Va., during which marchers carried burning torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us.”
The key word in the previous paragraph is “elected.” This man was duly chosen to the Enid City Commission by a vote of the people. If said voters of his ward are unhappy with their choice, they can begin the recall process. If not, he will be their representative for the next four years.
And no matter how distasteful or abhorrent you might find his views, he has a right to them.
That’s another thing protected by the U.S. Constitution. You can hate anybody you like.
What you can’t do is act on it.
You have every right to hate old white guys, like me. You can cross the street to avoid passing me if you see me coming. You can turn your head and ignore me if I speak to you. You can sneer at me, you can frown at me, you can look down your nose at me.
But what you can’t do is discriminate against me, or anybody else, for that matter. You don’t have to like me, but you can’t refuse to serve me in a restaurant unless I show up with no shirt and no shoes, which nobody wants to see.
You can hate anybody you want, all you want. Don’t like Democrats, hate them with a purple passion. Don’t care for people of another race. Hate away. That is your right.
Just keep it to yourself, locked up in your own hard, dark heart.
Hate is toxic. Hate is counter to the teachings of every major religion. Hate doesn’t build up, it only tears down. Hate festers like a sore. Hate eats away at the fabric of society. Hate’s only friend is hate itself.
“Hate has no home here,” is the theme of Monday’s protest. But it does, of course. Hate is everywhere. There is nowhere you can go to escape hate, except in your own heart.
If this particular commissioner does indeed harbor anti-semitic views, or has enmity for every race but his own, he cannot act on it in his capacity as a city official. He can’t push for city ordinances that discriminate against anyone, of any race, religion or set of political beliefs. That would be in clear violation of the Constitution, and would bring all kinds of heck down on our fair city.
I hope this individual does not hate anybody. There are photos of him participating in the Charlottesville march, so the fact he was there is indisputable. But perhaps he has changed. Perhaps he has seen the light. Or perhaps not. Only he knows, in his heart of hearts.
I just hope nobody at Monday night’s rally hates him, or anyone who believes like him. That would make the marchers no better than he is. Hate is a weapon of mass destruction, not a rapier you can wield selectively. If you start heaping hate on someone you’d better prepare to get it all over you.
We don’t want hate here, to be sure. And the only way to defeat hate is with love. And loving on those we are inclined to hate is not easy. But it was never meant to be.
In Romans 12:20, Paul tells Christians to treat our enemies like friends. “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in doing so you will heap coals of fire on his head.”
Not literally, of course. That would be hateful.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
