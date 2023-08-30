Doesn’t time fly? Think about it.
On Sept. 1, 1993, I wrote my first “Food for Thought” column for the Enid News & Eagle. That was 30 years ago. Thirty years! I cannot believe it has been that long. I have enjoyed every minute I have written. Some articles were good. Some just OK, and probably some awful. But my readers have stayed with me and my newspaper has tolerated me and I am very grateful.
I had entered the 1992 News & Eagle Holiday Food Contest and was named the grand winner. The rest is history. Two wonderful ladies had been writing columns for this paper and both of them retired at the same time. I was fortunate to know the editor at that time as he went to my church. I visited with him and asked who they were going to get and he said he had no idea.
Well, I had an idea. I loved to write. Writing got me through college and brought my grades up from my test scores. I was terrible with tests, but when we had essay tests I could tell all I knew about a subject and I did fine. And I made many A++ papers with my research projects.
On the spur of the moment I told the editor (sorry, I cannot recall his name) that I would like to give it a try until they found a replacement. Well, as stated above, that was 30 long, enjoyable years ago. I thank you readers and the News & Eagle for taking a chance on me. Here I am still.
My first headline was “Take time to do something for yourself.” It was short and had a beloved recipe of my mother’s. I am going to repeat it for you and you decide if I have improved and am worthy to stay on doing what I love.
“What are you doing for you? Think about it.
You owe it to yourself to do something nice for yourself now and then.
One of the joys of my life was taking a Shakespeare class with Dr. Tibbie Shades at Phillips University. I did it for me. He taught me how to enjoy searching for knowledge for the pure pleasure of knowledge. I loved that class with Dr. Shades and to get his positive feedback. Shakespeare was enjoyable to read. I think it’s for reading and not for seeing. It is so full of great thoughts.
I am not really a cultured person but I do try to read or do something for pure pleasure for myself every day. What have you done for yourself lately?
Every so often I bake cookies in loving memory of my mother, who died of cancer a few years ago. I use her old bowl, her old cookie pans, her old spoons and her old recipes.
This is something I do for me, but others seem to enjoy the fruits of my labors. Here is her cookie recipe:
Gingersnaps
¾ cup soft shortening
1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1 egg, unbeaten
¼ cup molasses
2 cups flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons soda
1 teaspoon each, ginger, cinnamon and cloves
Combine shortening, sugar and egg in bowl and beat until smooth. Add molasses and beat again. Sift dry ingredients together and add to egg mixture. Chill dough. Shape into one-inch balls and roll in granulated sugar. Place two inches apart on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees, about 12 minutes. Makes four dozen crinkle-top cookies.
Join me in a glass of milk and cookies. Do something nice for yourself today. “Think about it.”
When I reflect on my first column, I tell myself I am doing something for me. My articles have gotten longer and I hope better since I wrote that first one for publication. Sometimes my old brain has a difficult time coming up with a topic to write on. However, I keep a little recipe box of what I call “Crumbs of Food for Thought” that is full of brief notes when I think of something interesting. It also has clippings of poems, remarks others have said to me and just things. That way if my brain is empty I can still come forth with something. I love to cook and I love to write so this is the best of both worlds.
I have missed only two columns in 30 years. Once was during the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, and the other the week my late husband passed. I could not concentrate those days and the News & Eagle was so understanding and did not let me go.
My very first experience at writing was to help my grandma write her memories of coming to Indian Territory when she was 13. Grandpa’s name was Will, so she called her book, “Where There was Will, There was a Way.” It was full of little essays she remembered when they were first married and raised their family before statehood.
It was s-o-o-o much fun to write while she talked about so many interesting things that happened along the way — how they met, how they lived, how they managed in a dugout, how they survived the winters and hot summers, how they enjoyed their long life together. That experience gave me the idea to write a book of my life growing up with its hardships and family and joys every day. Thus my book, “Homemade Food for Thought” and my scattered columns.
I could write hundreds of pages of the wonderful years of growing up on a farm/ranch in Pawnee County and going to the one-room school and the fun I had with my older sister, Marianne. I had fun with the other siblings too, but we were only 18 months apart and inseparable. We played together every waking minute. We never fussed or ran out of something to do. Oh, how we love to recall those old days. Every phone call ends with some great story about our growing up years.
Daddy had been a school teacher until the family grew and he could make a better living farming and raising cattle. He loved the ranch/farm and worked hard every day doing something from sunup to sundown. His theory was if you are doing something you absolutely love, it is never work but pure pleasure. That is the way I am with my writing and producing my Food for Thought column.
It is a love story of my life.
