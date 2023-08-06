Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently provided evidence that he is something of a sex expert.
Not the physical act, known by many common names and by the scientific term “making whoopie...”
No, instead, he is an expert on the matter of gender.
Stitt recently issued an executive order defining terms like female, male, woman and man.
I thought we all had a pretty good grasp on what those terms mean, but the governor apparently found it necessary to refresh our memories.
I grew up knowing that Dad went to work, mowed the lawn, shoveled the snow, took me fishing and watched sports with me. Meanwhile, Mom stayed home, cooked, cleaned and generally kept the household running.
That was 1950s and 1960s America, of course. The world has changed vastly since then, and the roles of men and women have shifted dramatically in the interim.
In those days girls were discouraged from aspiring to certain career paths, but now women are excelling in every field of endeavor, from medicine and science to flying jet fighters and operating heavy construction machinery. Your genitals no longer limit your career choices.
“Female,” according to the governor’s order, “shall be defined as a person whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova.” Meanwhile “male,” in the governor’s new law, shall be defined as such “a person whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female.” How romantic.
When a woman looks in the mirror every morning she sees a woman, and, conversely, a man sees a man, unless they are in a hurry and trying to use the bathroom sink at the same time.
But what if the person you see looking back at you from the mirror is not the person you feel like inside. You see a woman but feel like a man, or the opposite is true.
The condition known as gender dysphoria refers to a person whose birth gender doesn’t match their gender identity. The condition is rare, as only one in 1,000 people is diagnosed with gender dysphoria, but that figure is based only on those who seek gender-affirming treatment.
Is there a place in Oklahoma for people with gender dysphoria, and especially those who seek to change their physical gender to fit their identity? Stitt’s executive order seems to say no.
Much has been made of fears of men who have transitioned into women suddenly dominating women’s sports.
The example cited most often is Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who won the NCAA Division I women’s 500-meter freestyle swimming event. Thomas’ feat has hardly sparked a flood of men transitioning to womanhood just to beat girls at their own game.
“Trans people don’t transition for athletics,” Thomas told ABC News. “We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves.”
Then there’s the question of transgender women using the ladies’ restroom. I don’t know about ladies’ rooms, but men’s rooms are generally not a place you want to spend much time. It is a matter of get in, do your business and get out.
I was driving home from college one spring and stopped for a potty break at a Stuckey’s in Illinois. A sign outside the restrooms said the ladies’ was out of order. That didn’t affect me, so I went in the men’s. Outside one of the stalls stood a little boy of about seven or eight. From inside the stall I heard a female voice say “Be sure to let Mommy know if somebody comes in.” He just stared at me wide-eyed. So I quietly turned and left. That lady wasn’t making some kind of, it was a case of any old port in a storm.
Stitt says his order will be a boon to the “dignity and equality of women in America. Today, radical gender ideologies threaten the hard-fought progress won by women and girls in our society, and the federal government is surrendering to their demands.”
Stitt’s order cites the “unfounded confusion surrounding such basic questions as ‘What is a woman?’”
Trying to define women seems demeaning somehow, as if it were possible to lump all members of a certain gender together under one label.
Why not ask “What is a man?” A man in my view isn’t just someone with the proper physical attributes, but a male of character and conviction, who respects all people, men and women alike, and respects the rights of all people to live their lives as they see fit, as long as their actions don’t harm anyone else.
And women are the same, only better.
