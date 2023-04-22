Have you ever barked up a wrong tree?
It’s possible I have, since there currently are only two trees in my back yard — a nice pecan and an on-its-last-legs elm that has been struggling since the extreme multi-year drought of a few years back.
It’s funny the sayings we use and that have been used by people throughout history.
Now barking up a wrong tree isn’t literal. All I could bark at are the squirrels that inundate my pecan tree, and I don’t like to bark because it makes me cough. Plus, barking is just rude.
It’s a figurative expression, whereby you are completely wrong about something, someone or many others think you are wrong or misplaced in your reasoning.
It’s not like being on the wrong side of history (see slavery, Prohibition, civil rights etc.), but then again, the two have overlap, don’t they?
Now, the earliest record of the phrase going down a rabbit hole comes from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” — the opening chapter titled “Down the Rabbit-Hole.”
In the classic work, Alice follows the White Rabbit into his burrow, which transports her to the strange and surreal world-of-nonsense called Wonderland.
And, going down a rabbit hole can mean something different to each individual who goes down that rabbit hole.
Sayings are really cool, huh.
Going on a wild goose chase is one of my favorite expressions people have used over the years.
Now, I went on several hunts for wild geese at Salt Plains years and years ago, back when I was barely in my 20s.
Unfortunately for me, I fell asleep in a blind because we got up at 4 a.m. and drove to Jet and ate a huge country breakfast and it zonked me out, and I/we didn’t even get a shot at a flyover of geese.
So, for me, it was a real wild goose chase.
It literally was a futile and hopeless pursuit of something unattainable.
Well, it wouldn’t have been hopeless had I not fallen asleep.
One of the more colorful and interesting expressions I’ve heard and on occasion uttered is pardon my French.
Now for me, that expression really means pardon my French, because I took a French class in college and I wasn’t good at the language.
I can still count to five in French. That’s pretty much it.
However, there are about 7,000 words we use in English that come from French, so pardon my French means something to everyone who speaks English too.
When I use the expression, it’s because I want to say something off-color, but not too off-color. It’s a polite way of cussing without actually cussing.
I like it.
How about don’t count your chickens before they hatch?
I heard that one when I was growing up quite often.
It’s one of our more colorful sayings that is still with us, although I don’t hear it nearly as often these days as when I was growing up.
Apparently, my mom somehow saw me counting chickens before they hatch, even when I was out playing or in school.
I’m pretty sure it’s a mom thing.
Of course, it means don’t make plans that depend on something which hasn’t happened yet.
OK, with the many-years benefit of counting chickens before they hatch, I now see the wisdom in the expression — through long and sometimes painful experience.
I’m hoping before I go, to get every one of those damned chickens hatched and counted.
A favorite expression for me is burning a candle at both ends.
Now, during my serious Civil War living history re-enactor days, I burned one heck of a lot of candles sitting in tents on the sometimes cold, hard ground, that I may actually have burned a candle at both ends in my period wood-and-glass lantern.
Literally, the expression is used for trying to live at a fast pace.
For me, that means what I do at a daily newspaper — and did at our family weekly more than two decades ago.
I remember going through a lot of candles, standing in a photography darkroom late at night, trying to get decent photos for the Waukomis Hornet.
And finally, there’s no accounting for taste.
This expression is pretty subjective, and more than a bit presumptuous of people to utter.
It’s an expression used by the person uttering it having their nose firmly planted in the air, that says the speaker doesn’t approve of someone else’s choice.
Of course, it’s my choice, not yours.
Kind of like our current political climate.
If you won’t disparage my choice, I won’t disparage yours.
That’s easier said than done — another great expression.
As Bill Shakespeare so eloquently penned long ago in Hamlet’s soliloquy — “Aye, there’s the rub.”
As I used to tell my mom, I’m not rubbing, I just have an itch.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
