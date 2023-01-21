”Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac.” – George Carlin
So, I was watching one of the seemingly hundreds of commercials hawking a new drug that does at least a few things we know are bad.
My question is, after they tell us not to take a drug if we’re allergic to it, how do we know we are allergic to it if we haven’t taken it before?
Am I missing something, or am I just feeling a little George Carlin?
It seems we have a lot of contradictions these days, and very few answers.
I’m finding that life has become way too complicated. What to watch on TV, what with a seemingly endless array of things to distract us from our troubles and those troubles around us.
We here at the News & Eagle constantly are told we need more good stories in the paper. Yet, every time we do surveys, almost without fail, the most-read stories are about bad things that happen to people.
It makes me think about another Carlin quip, in which he says, “Some people see the glass half full. Others see it half empty. I see a glass that’s twice as big as it needs to be.”
My point to all this is, we don’t laugh enough. We sometimes take everything too seriously.
Not saying there aren’t things we shouldn’t take seriously, it’s just we shouldn’t take EVERYTHING like it’s life and death.
Laugh, and the world will laugh with you.
I’m sure I heard that somewhere.
“Laugh, and the world laughs with you; Weep, and you weep alone; For the sad old earth must borrow its mirth, But has trouble enough of its own.” — Poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox.
OK, enough somber. I’m wanting to look at laughter, and where it came from, how it affects us — well, some of us.
We have a lot of politicians and would-be politicians these days that could use a rather large dose of laughter — and laughing at.
The definition of laughter is too straight forward and stiff for me: to show emotion with a chuckle or explosive vocal sound.
I don’t think you can really, truly explain laughter and where it comes from down deep in our being, that we can suddenly find the oddest things funny, break out in smile or laughter, and in some cases, completely lose it laughing.
You know, can’t-breath laughing.
I’ve done that more than a few times in my life — completely lose it laughing, and I seemingly just can’t stop laughing.
Where does that come from?
Did our most ancient ancestors, while out hunting a woolly mammoth, bust out laughing when Ralph, the goofy caveman in the group of five hunter-gatherers, throws his homemade spear and hits the poor beast in the rear end, and the rest of the group falls down laughing so hard they can’t continue?
As human beings, laughter may be our most indescribable, instantly obtainable emotion.
I don’t know why, but I’ve always quite enjoyed those sometimes brief moments in very serious movies, when out of nowhere a somber scene is ever-so-briefly interrupted with a character making light of a situation — bringing a smile or a chuckle to everyone in the scene — and everyone watching.
I find it fascinating that I’m drawn to those scenes in movies.
There’s a scene in the movie “The Highwaymen,” with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, in a movie that is 100% serious about the hunting down and eventual killing of the infamous outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Harrelson is sitting on a small-town bench, in the depths of the Great Depression, waiting to be or not be asked by Costner — playing dour Texas Ranger Frank Hamer — and after going over all his faults, Costner stares at Harrelson and tells him to get in the car, but he can’t drive and no singing.
Don’t know why, but Costner’s character — who is deadpan serious throughout the movie, and rightly so — gets a brief but discernible wry smile on his face, and it absolutely makes the movie for me.
The same with Tom Hanks’ as the deadpan Army Ranger captain in “Saving Private Ryan,” where he has several moments in perhaps the most serious movie of our time — the Invasion of Normandy during World War II — and makes me smile and makes me laugh.
It’s breaking up the intense drama of the film.
It’s the same in our lives, when we are going about our daily routines, and something out of the blue hits our funny bone.
My wife, God love her, can break out in uncontrollable laughter at certain things I say, certain situations.
I guess, down deep, I always wanted to be a comedian.
Or, with apologies to Monty Python, I wanted to be a lumberjack … and I’m OK.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
