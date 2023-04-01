“Personally, I’m a lazy kind of guy, and leaving the door open on the mystical saves me work. I don’t have to stress my brain trying to explain the unexplainable. It’s magic. End of discussion.” ~ American author Janet Evanovich
I have to blame my church pastor once again for giving me an idea for a column. It came not from his sermon precisely, yet it made me think, and explaining to myself about unexplainable things in everyday life.
Over the years, I’ve developed ringing in my ears — tinnitus. Fortunately, I don’t actually notice it until I sit back and listen. I unconsciously tune it out.
Now, there are many theories on tinnitus, yet, medicine cannot get into my head and tell me why I have it.
For all the explanations, it’s still unexplainable.
And, if you think about it, how many things in history, in our own individual lives, are flat out unexplainable.
I fear our one-eyed cat, Marvin, has tail whack syndrome. As I write, he’s scrunched up against me, as is his daily custom, whacking me with his tail. I can’t explain why, but it has become his thing.
It’s magic. End of discussion.
Dreams, I have no clue about the whys and wherefores of dreams, anymore than the people who try to explain them through words or studies.
You can’t get into my head on what I dream, anymore than I can get into your heads.
To me, an expert on dreams doesn’t exist because there are 8 billion — and counting — people on earth who have different dreams than me.
It’s magic. End of discussion.
Every once in a while, a memory will just pop into my head out of nowhere, and my mind takes me decades back, to me sitting on top of a swing set slide next to my house growing up on West King Street in Waukomis, America. It’s a muggy-warm summer’s day, Oklahoma’s south breeze is cooling in the shade of our house and I’m just sitting there, waiting to slide with not a care in the world.
After a long pause of me sitting there, my sister will yell at me to get outta the way so she can slide too.
It was magic. End of discussion.
Or when my mom would be threatening to get a switch off the lone tree in our front yard and use it on my backside, apparently because I was perennially 5 years old for a lot longer than a single year, and I needed switching.
It was all magic. Enough said.
Why, with my long-time-ago seventh grade school classmates, did we have to scramble about on a frosty winter day and dodge hard-packed snowballs thrown by juniors and seniors peppering us while returning from noon lunch break?
It was magic. No, that wasn’t magic. Enough said.
I seem to remember certain things from BNE (my life before the News & Eagle) that I like to call unexplainable, or, in my cobweb-choked mind from years ago, that it’s more the fact I just can’t explain them in words.
You know, like the feeling you used to get as a kid when you got something for Christmas you really wanted, but never expected you’d ever get. How can you explain that feeling?
Or, when you took a test in a high school class and you thought you were going to bomb, and you ended up shocking yourself with a good grade, and realizing you were probably smarter than you thought you really were.
I know … it was magic. Enough said.
Now, I’ve been writing a historical fiction novel for more years than I can count and will admit to. Historical fiction is writing with fictional characters but set within historical fact.
Anyway, as I’m writing a page or two and advancing my story and plot, I’ll think to myself that this just isn’t very good and I need to tear up those few pages and start again.
Fortunately, I always let the writing sit for days or weeks and then go back and read it again.
Almost without exception, I’ll read it and it’s pretty darned good, because I’m extremely critical of my own writing.
Sometimes, it’s way better than I realized I could write.
It’s magic. Enough said.
My hat is off to author Janet Evanovich and the ending to her quote that opens this column.
I’m starting to think life itself and each and every thought I have is magic. Or maybe not.
Reliving moments from the past stay with me to this day.
Did you ever see something that triggers a past memory? Or catch a smell that instantly puts a vibrant vision of a past event into your mind?
For me, it’s magic. Enough said.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.