As a preacher’s kid, I obviously had an advantage being around the Word on a regular basis. I was exposed to Scripture at an early age and was reading or studying it on my own as a teen. It has been an important lifeline for me in adulthood, and I’m fairly well-versed on the Bible.
When friends encouraged me last summer to tune into “The Chosen” TV series, I was skeptical as Christian-made productions rarely are well-developed and well-executed. (The exception I’ve noticed are the Kendrick Brothers’ films like “Fireproof.”)
On a whim I purchased “The Chosen” season 1 and 2 on DVD during a sale … then promptly laid them aside and they collected dust. My husband and I needed something to binge watch in the new year so we popped in the show.
To our shock and amazement, Dallas Jenkins with his cast and crew made us visualize the New Testament in a way like never before. I needed Kleenex to make it through nearly every episode; the Spirit moved as scripture was brought to life and spoke to us.
Fast forward to mid-March.
I experienced an epic burnout, for reasons I’m not going to rehash here, nearly burning every bridge with those closest to me. That led me to press pause in many aspects like an epic timeout.
I have repeatedly asked the Lord why. I thought last year was intense; this year is shaping up to match and maybe exceed it.
His answer?
Sit still and be patient.
Like He did in the stillness of that lonely hospital room a year ago, He’s reminding me it’s all under control and I need to not be anxious about anything.
It may look chaotic, like it’s blowing up to smithereens, impossible to reconstruct or repair. But He said He has a plan, as foretold in Jeremiah 29:11.
This past Sunday was Easter Sunday, meaning last Friday was Good Friday.
Jesus was crucified on Friday. His disciples (again brought to life through the historically and culturally accurate “The Chosen”) saw Him die. Shell-shocked and heartbroken, they were wondering what was next. After three years with Him, it was all over. He was dead and nothing was left for them. Should they go back to their old careers, their former lives, and the way they once were?
Good Friday really messed them up. They were discouraged and hurt. Doubt had set in on their belief. They had walked with Jesus and witnessed His gospel message first-hand, and yet His execution had cast a shadow on their faith.
They had failed to remember He said He’d return.
Like those disciples, I was beginning to feel like my life was going to be Friday forever. Life was seemingly dark and depressing, bereft, and left without.
Christ paid the price on the cross, but the grave couldn’t hold Him. We serve a risen God, not a dead god! In Matthew 28:6, the angel Gabriel uttered the most amazing news for us: “He is not here, for He is risen.”
Life doesn’t always turn out the way you expect, does it?
I suspect you’re like me sometimes and question why certain things have turned out the way they have. In those times, I think it would be so much easier to throw in the towel and admit defeat, give in and wave the white flag.
We don’t always know (and may never know) what the reason is behind our suffering, but we can trust that the Lord is weaving everything together for our good.
The late Christian singer Carman released a song called “Sunday’s On The Way” that sums it up: “When problems try to bury you, make it hard to pray, it may seem like Friday night, but Sunday’s on the way!”
Sunday is on the way. We like the disciples won’t always be stuck here experiencing Friday. This too shall pass, as my late mother used to say, because Sunday is coming!
The Lord promised in Philippians 1:6 that He’s not finished with us yet. It can seem hopeless with all the things you’re experiencing. However, the Author with whom all things are possible, whom began a good work in us, will finish what He started.
Jesus told his disciples He’d be back in three days. It was stormy that Friday and Saturday just brought sadness. Then Sunday arrived and His light shone once again.
Don’t let disbelief hold you back and make you feel it’s over, dead and gone.
Just hold on, rise up and live. The victory is yours, friend!
Come and see me Saturday during the annual Enid Author Fest from 1-5 p.m. at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. My latest devotionals will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.