Over the holidays, several classic movies were shown including “The Wizard of Oz,” so of course, I watched them all.
I entered 2023 with the word “courage” on my mind. Courage is what the Cowardly Lion in L. Frank Baum’s books and movie adaptation planned to ask the Wizard of Oz for.
Courage can be defined as the choice to confront agony, pain, danger, uncertainty, or intimidation; the ability to do something that is out of the comfort zone; the strength and perseverance exhibited in the face of pain or grief; and the willingness to open up to vulnerability.
Synonyms of courage include valor, bravery, having heart, daring, or in spiritual terms, faith.
Courage entails a little bit of moxie and a huge dose of confidence.
Most of all, courage requires trust; whether it be trust in yourself, trust in others, trust in the system, or trust in the Lord.
Courage means standing up for yourself and your beliefs, no matter what others say, and not feeling guilty nor explaining yourself for said beliefs.
Courage means doing what you know is right, even if no one else is.
Courage sometimes means going alone and trailblazing your own path. I clipped out a meme for my scrapbook recently that said: “Your calling wasn’t on a conference call.” Others may not understand your convictions and subsequent decisions, and that’s OK as it wasn’t theirs to understand.
Ever notice the word “courage” is found in “encourage” and “discourage”?
Encourage can be defined as inspiring courage in others; when you encourage, you stimulate, foster, hearten, cheer up, embolden, or spur on someone.
The polar opposite of encourage is discourage. Thus discourage can be defined as depriving courage in others; when you discourage, you dishearten, hinder, dissuade, or bring someone down.
So what does it mean to “take courage”?
The phrase “take courage” implies be of good cheer, take comfort in what has been said, be bold, have confidence, or be empowered.
Jesus Himself literally told folks numerous times throughout the New Testament to “take courage”, sometimes adding, “do not be afraid”.
Christian author Jennifer Rothschild published a Bible study covering the book of Haggai about this very thing. According to advertisement, women studying it will learn to walk confidently in their calling, stay motivated despite opposition, and courageously invest their lives in God’s purposes, trusting Him for results that may never be seen while on earth.
For the believer in Christ, courage is fueled by faith that God is faithful and keeps His promises. Courage is also being resolute in that faith despite dire circumstances, troubles, and tribulations, knowing this short human existence is a mere shadow of the eternal heavenly existence.
If you haven’t memorized Joshua 1:9 by now, you should: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
