Do you take care of our beautiful earth? Think about it.
In a week or so we will celebrate Earth Day. Are you celebrating it?
I am not sure how the name of that day came about, but the idea has been around for a long time. I remember when I was just a kid, we talked about conservation of water, preventing soil erosion and other topics to save our earth for further generations. When I go back to my ranch in Pawnee County, I see evidence of that conservation and caring for our land at every turn. I am so glad we loved the land back then to preserve it for generation to come.
We have been accorded a most generous allotment of springtimes. Yet each one has a new beauty and wonder to it. Each separate bud and bloom seems to be a miracle never before performed. How could we ever have imagined that underneath heavy snowbanks, the tiny violets and grape hyacinths were in safe and silent slumber?
Written on a simple blade of grass is the story of thousands of changes on this earth, and stamped in rocks and hidden in the soil are fragments of God’s thoughts and creations, each one awaiting man’s interpretation yet with the joy of earth in every atom of its being
Both mystery and magic are in every foot of ground upon this earth. Plant a small seed within it, anywhere, give it a drink of water, and the miracle will be performed before our very eyes. Who can explain God’s awesome power that touches our earth from the sun? It brings out the leaves of the trees, warms the buds of every fruit-giving shrub, plant or tree, and then ripens them for bird, beast and man. Is that not wonderful beyond our imagination and understanding?
Our sun is the source of life for everything on this planet, including man. We take note of so little that is significant. Yet everything about us in nature is of great significance. We can search for life’s secrets as long as we live, discovering but a handful out of millions that will eventually be discovered. Who would have thought that in just a few short years scientists would have discovered more constellations in our boundless universe? Isn’t it difficult to comprehend the vastness of our universe and recent discoveries of outer space?
What a blessing to us all is this joy of earth. How it quiets or dissipates our fears and consoles us in our search for contentment, or for a reasonable facsimile thereof. Like a fountain, with its spouting waters gathering from the sunlight every coloring of the rainbow so is this joy of earth no matter where or how we view it. Such beauty is right outside our windows and on our pathways, no matter where we walk. And it can be heard if we will open the door and let the beauty be seen and the birds’ songs heard.
Every aroma of earth’s perfume, whether from flowers or pine trees and every sound from birds or Oklahoma wind, or chirping of the squirrels is further evidence of the joy of earth. This is a free gift to all of us and healing medicine to those of wavering faith. How can anyone doubt the presence of a magnificent God and Creator with so much beauty around us. Who needs more proof than to just look around and observe our earth.
Is one day’s celebration enough to honor and observe this earth we are privileged to live in? We need to celebrate our earth every day and take care of our natural resources and do everything we can to preserve it while there is still time. There are so many things going on in our earth such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, constructions of roads and dams and disposal wells and garbage dumps, oil spills, hazardous waste disposal plants and so many other “man-made” actions that are seriously disturbing our beautiful earth. What are we doing to change what we can?
We have the power to preserve our earth. We can do more than hug a tree. We can stand up against companies that are hurting our surroundings. We can change things right in our own homes. We can start a compost pail to use as potting soil next spring or fertilizer for shrubs now. (My standby is to save all egg shells, banana peelings, coffee grounds and vegetable peelings in a coffee can. Every Monday I puree them in a blender with lots of water and feed the roses and other plants. Try it. It works.
We can use less plastic bags in our garbage pick-up. We can pulverize the grass clippings on our lawns. We can shred our papers. We can recycle plastic, glass, cardboard and magazines. Think about it. We can do a lot to save our planet.
Our government can do just so much. They can convert our automobiles to electricity. They can encourage correct disposal of paint and batteries and such. We can change the kind of light bulbs we use. We can do all these things and then turn right around and throw trash out our car windows. How difficult is it to carry a trash bag in our cars and clean up our messes?
I — and I am sure most people — appreciate organizations who volunteer their services to go along our highways and gather trash. We applaud you for giving your time to make our highways attractive. But if we remembered Earth Day every day and appreciated our beautiful earth, that would not be necessary.
Many years ago, Longfellow wrote these words for us to think about: “The laws of nature are just, and terrible. There is no weak mercy in them. Cause and consequence are inseparable and inevitable. The elements have no forbearance. The fire burns, the water drowns, the air consumes, the earth buries.” wIs man seemingly doing as much additional harm as those storms by indifference?
For your Earth Day picnic or celebration, this salad is perfect and good and easy.
Earth Day Salad1-10 ounce bag fresh spinach, washed, stemmed and torn.
1 pint fresh strawberries, washed, stemmed and halved
1 large banana, peeled and sliced
½ cup chopped walnuts
Place all salad ingredients in a large bowl. When ready to serve, toss with poppy seed dressing (or any sweet dressing of your choice.)
Do as our mothers taught us to do, “Pick up after yourself.” Think Earth Day.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
