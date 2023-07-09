The simple answer is no, you can’t mow wet grass. While professional groundskeepers for golf courses, tennis courts and stadiums are likely to suggest that cutting wet grass is safe, it’s worth considering why they cut wet grass, and how they do it.
Professional groundskeepers have ride-on zero-turn mowers, which are designed to collect and trim grass to specific heights. Their wide blades aren’t suited to domestic lawns and work very differently.
Cutting grass in the rain
Can you cut grass in the rain, the simple answer is no. The more complicated answer is that if you’ve already started and the rain isn’t too heavy, it’s best to finish the job.
So, finish a basic cut of your lawn before it gets too wet, and clean your lawn mower quickly afterwards to avoid mold, or clumps of lawn damaging the lawnmower.
For ongoing rain on wet ground, it’s not safe to cut your lawn, and will likely cause damage to the soil.
Mowing lawn after rain
Never mow after rain. Lawns hold moisture, and their dense leaves are covered in drops of water for up to two hours after rainfall. Lawn thatch holds moisture so well that on thicker lawns like rye or fescue they can create sponges beneath the surface of the grass for three or four hours after rainfall even in summer.
Cutting grass with morning dew
Morning dew is different to rain, in that it doesn’t soak the ground beneath the grass. If you can avoid cutting grass early in the morning when it has a layer of dew, then do.
If you must, it is ok to cut grass with morning dew without damaging your lawn mower, you will get an uneven cut, with some blades of grass popping back up later in the day that have been flattened below the blades, rather than cut.
Mowing wet grass
spreads disease
One particularly frustrating fungal disease that affects grass, Brown Patch disease, is spread far faster in wet conditions, and cutting wet grass with early signs of brown patch disease can spread the fungus right through your lawn.
Electric mowers are not
safe on wet grass
Electric lawn mowers shouldn’t be used in the rain. Electricity and water don’t mix, and even after rain, wet grass can clog up blades.
It’s never safe to cut across mower wires, cutting lawn mower wires in the rain is extremely dangerous.
Wet grass can catch on
lawn mower blades
Wet grass catches on lawnmower blades, and sticks to itself, tying your mower in knots. This can jam the lawn mower and cause sudden halts which can kick back.
Damp grass will clog your mower
Wet grass or damp grass often fails to pass through into the collection basket creating a web of soggy clippings behind the mower blade which will need cleaning after you’ve finished cutting.
Not only do these clippings gum up the blade, reducing its sharpness, but they can often cause blockages in the mulch bag, meaning grass builds up after the blade, dragging across other grass as you walk, doing severe damage to your lawn in extremely damp conditions.
Wet grass doesn’t cut well
Remember that cutting wet grass gives terrible result s. Wet grass cuts unevenly, and clumps of taller grass will be pushed under the mower rather than cut, leaving clumpy, uneven lawns as a result when the weather dries out.
Cutting wet grass can
damage the ground
Wet soil is looser than dry soil beneath the grass and has less of a hold on roots, coupled with the sticky grass blades can cause your lawn mower to pull whole chunks of grass and its roots out of the ground.
Can you cut zoysia grass
in the rain?
Zoysia grass cuts better when it is slightly moist, however, there is a very important distinction between “slightly moist” and “wet”.
The best time to cut zoysia grass for the most even cut is in the morning at around 9-10 am, when there are still some traces of dew left on your lawn.
How long should you
wait to cut grass after rain?
You should wait for at least 4-5 hours after rainfall to cut grass.
Does wet grass blunt
mower blades?
Wet grass does not blunt lawnmower blades, but it does coat them in a slimy substance that can grow mold and requires cleaning as soon as possible after cutting.
When does morning dew dry?
Morning dew is usually dry by around 11 am, in the summer morning dew can often be dry by 8 a.m.
What is the best time of
day to mow grass?
Lawns are best mowed in the mornings, or early evening when the sun is lower, this allows them to heal from their cuts without drying out too quickly.
Cutting grass in the afternoon can cause brown patches unless you follow mowing with a gentle water.
