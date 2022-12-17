“As you get older, three things happen: The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.” — Norman Wisdom, English actor and comedian
As I write this column — as I almost always do on Thursday mornings — it’s my birthday.
Now I don’t think for an instant anyone is aware of this, but my birthday is a national holiday. A very, very, very obscure national holiday.
This is where — were this a text — I would insert several grinning, just-kidding emojis.
And if you asked me how old I was, I would probably tell you the same thing I always tell people — I’m still young enough to sprint down a street if I have to, yet old enough to know better.
Anyway, why do we celebrate — or in my case just observe — birthdays?
For each of us, it’s a celebration of the day we were first brought into this world.
I may have shared this rather interesting story before, but we had two days we observed my dad’s birthday.
We celebrated on Aug. 29 — the actual day he was born.
But my dad said his birthday is listed as Aug. 30 on his birth certificate, because after he was born at his home in Granite in 1929, the doctor didn’t fill out the paperwork until Aug. 30 because he got drunk. So … two birthdays.
Not exactly an auspicious beginning for Dad.
I don’t much remember birthdays when I was growing up, because mine was so close to Christmas that I really never got any presents on the day I was born. My mom always said I had to wait to get it at Christmas.
Uh huh.
Then there was the ordeal when I was in elementary school that we celebrated the birthdays of President George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln, and I was forced in first grade to try and keep my stupid crayons drawing inside the outlines of their heads, and further convince my first teacher I was a no-talent fledgling artist. Did I mention no talent?
Yes, I was one of those color-outside-the-lines kids.
I blame it on dull Crayola Crayons.
We celebrate Independence Day every year as the birthday of the United States of America. I like to think of the Declaration of Independence as our nation’s birth certificate.
We will once again be celebrating the birth of Christ on the 25th of this month, even if it’s not really the exact date, and has been so commercialized I doubt if the first Christians who began observing the birth of Jesus would ever recognize what it has become.
I found this explanation of why we as a species celebrate birthdays.
They are to remember, acknowledge and appreciate the life of a person who has been born. Birthdays are about celebrating the actual birth of someone, and not about buying gifts or throwing parties for family and friends. Rather, they are about celebrating a person’s life.
Sounds logical, and for sure I can relate to the not buying of gifts.
Reader’s Digest did a survey that found September is the month of each year most people on this continent were born.
Interesting.
According to real birth data of American births over the past 20 years, mid-September is the most birthday-packed time of the year.
They found that Sept. 9 is the most popular day to be born in America, followed closely by Sept. 19.
I’m sorry, that last offering has to be wrong. I just know it’s Dec. 15. My mom told me so.
It also found that babies born in October are far more likely to live until 100.
Shoot, missed it by two months.
Now, I’m not one who is good about remembering the actual birth dates of family and friends. I’m sadly challenged in that area.
I had to write down all the birthdays in my family, and I kept losing those notes.
My iPhone notes feature now is the only thing keeping my from forgetting them.
See, technology does have its good points.
I don’t celebrate the birthdays of any celebrity or politician or other person of note.
I did find that actor Don Johnson and I were both born on the same day in 1949.
When you put his picture next to mine, you can see the resemblance.
Now, as I see it, a birthday is unique to each and every one of us.
It can’t be taken away — at least I don’t think.
Some days, as I get on in years, I wish someone would take away my birthday and I’d just stay the same age I am now — but with a few less aches and pains and forgetting what I was doing when I started this piece.
Anyway, happy birthday to me and Don Johnson — we made it to another one!
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
