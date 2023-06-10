“There’s a graveyard in northern France where all the dead boys from D-Day are buried. The white crosses reach from one horizon to the other. I remember looking it over and thinking it was a forest of graves. But the rows were like this, dizzying and diagonal, perfectly straight, so after all it wasn’t a forest but an orchard of graves. Nothing to do with nature, unless you count human nature.” – novelist Barbara Kingsolver
I’m big on trivia. Youngest son Alan always tells me I know more useless information than anyone in the entire world.
Not true. There’s still a little useful info out there I don’t know, and I seem to find it in odd places. The internet has supplanted history books these days, with people digging up bits and pieces here and there which tell sometimes never-told stories.
Operation Overload — D-Day if you will — had its 79th observance this past week, remembering the 156,000 brave souls who had some large or small part in the greatest amphibious battle landing in world history.
I’ve written on several occasions about stories I’ve found over the years, of the carnage on Omaha Beach, where American soldiers paid with their lives and sometimes limbs, in the utter chaos of that bloody piece of sand and Normandy coastline.
I’ve watched and rewatched the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” giving us a fairly sanitized glimpse into the most intense and lasting images of the hell those men went through on June 6, 1944 — the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler’s bloody plan to take over the world.
Because of the chaos, because of the minute-by-minute drama each soldier had to endure that June day, figures of those killed and wounded are not exact, for whatever reason.
That’s the chaos of war. Always has been, always will be.
About 2,400 lost their lives on Omaha Beach, easily the most among the five beaches stormed by American, British and Canadian soldiers that day.
Omaha Beach, and next-door Utah Beach — which suffered the least casualties that day — were all in my history books growing up.
There were also stories amongst the British soldiers who landed that day on Sword and Gold beaches, but you never really hear or read much about Juno Beach, where brave Canadian soldiers fought and died.
Not sure why, but there it is.
Juno was assaulted by units of the Canadian 3rd Infantry Division. They took heavy casualties in the first wave, but by the end of June 6, succeeded in wresting control of the area from the German defenders.
There was a lieutenant in the 14th Field Artillery Regiment of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division who landed that day on Juno.
There’s this certain thing about war — about the battles within a war — that generate stories the soldiers or sailors or airmen who were there take with them.
Despite the initial heavy casualties — around 1,240 men who were killed or wounded that day — the Canadians had taken their beach.
For some reason casualties for Juno Beach — and D-Day in general — are only estimates.
Of course, if you died or were wounded that day, estimates simply don’t tell the story.
Again, the chaos of war.
About 11:20 that evening of the first day as this story goes, the Canadian lieutenant finished off a cigarette and patted the silver cigarette case he kept in his breast pocket — given to him by his brother as a good-luck charm.
It was a good thing.
About 10 minutes later, the young lieutenant was walking back to his command post when he was shot — six times.
While the man’s mother was told her son had been shot by the Germans, it turned out not to be so.
The fog of war, you know.
Four bullets had slammed into a leg, a fifth hit him in the chest, and a sixth took off the middle finger on his right hand.
He had been shot by a nervous Canadian sentry with a Bren gun, and after walking to an aid station to get his wounds taken care of, he had joked at the time smoking had saved his life, because the bullet that hit his chest had been diverted by the cigarette case.
Friendly fire in war killed and wounded many that D-Day, just as it just in any war.
The fog and confusion of war, you know.
Anyway, that young lieutenant and his individual experience on D-Day would not go unknown.
If you were ever a fan of the old TV series “Star Trek,” as I was growing up, you’ve seen and heard that lieutenant many, many times.
“Beam me up, Scotty,” Capt. Kirk bellows.
And Scotty — actor James Doohan — obliges.
Doohan was that young lieutenant shot on D-Day long ago — still missing that middle finger he hid so well during that series.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.