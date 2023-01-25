Are you living your best life? Think about it.
Every positive-minded person dreams of a time of an ideal world in which war and illness have no part. Apparently, however, human nature is far from that coveted goal. We seem to think of ourselves before anyone else and it is all about self. There are days it seems that material progress is all that is important. It is sad that too many people seem to substitute personal progress and material things more than love and consideration and kindness for their neighbors and others.
Transferring this thought from the individual to the nations of the world: if, instead of their daring each other to fight, they would challenge each other to love and understand and be kind to others, what a changed world this would be.
Love, kindness, understanding, consideration, and mercy can do so much. Those are the ingredients that guarantee full and lasting spiritual health, and in fact bodily health as well. Like the little candle in a mighty world, it’s beams go far. Any military person will tell you that a lit cigar or a cigarette lighter can be seen from miles away, and disclose their location. Light is powerful.
Love and all its properties, bring about selflessness and clears worry from the mind much like a broom clears cobwebs from a room. It streams the rays of light into all human activity. It banishes fear from the heart and steadies the mind from an attack upon the intricate problems of life.
We boast of our courage in almost every endeavor of everyday life, yet we shrink at daring to love and appreciate people who may have different views and customs than we have. We treat love as a weakness, instead of the most potent weapon that we possess. Love has a voice and no other has such an effective change on the affairs of mankind.
My brother is having treatment for brain cancer. The treatment is brutal, awful, almost unbearable, but he is holding fast. He is doing everything the doctors order him to do almost to the point of death. He was taking his one mile walk this week and could not complete the last few rods. His precious wife saw him on his hands and knees, unable to walk further. With help, she got him up and home. He was exhausted. But he gives everything his very best. It is love that binds a family together and reaches with a helping hand to all human need.
I talked to him from my heart yesterday and told him I am with him all the way with any decision he makes about his future. Within a week they will take another MRI and see if there is progress. Then and only then he will decide to go further with treatment or surrender to the future. It is his and only his decision and I respect whatever it is. It is his best life either way.
Maybe I am just too idealistic. I want every day to be productive and fruitful. I want to not waste a minute of my days. I know first hand how quickly life can pass us by. I was taught to not waste time, for that is what life is made of. A wasted day is a wasted day and can never be reclaimed.
I have thrown out in my life these four anchors: 1) My faith in goodness, 2) my faith in the accomplishments of a person’s goodness, 3) my faith in Jesus Christ as the ideal of goodness, and 4) my faith in divine intervention to help me and others make decisions and obey them. If one can do those four things, with prayer, we will be living life to the fullest. What more could a person want?
I am sure there is One higher than the highest, and greater than the greatest, and wiser than the wisest, and better than the best, who is working out this world’s destiny. And I do the little I can do, and leave the rest to God. That to me is living life to the fullest, my best life.
Our hope and prayer is that we recognize the presence and the workings of faith in our lives. We want it to be strengthened and nurtured so that our faith will become an active factor in our human relationships and power by which we are drawn into a union with our Lord.
Our attitudes and actions are determined by what we believe about certain fundamental properties. Our faith in the ideal of brotherhood determines how we treat our brothers throughout the world. Placing ourselves in proper relationship with God will determine the courage and daring with which we live our lives. We have only this minute. Live it well.
At this writing I have a heavy heart. I know my brother is in for a long ride. I know his heart and his mind and I know how he lives his life. Either way he knows it is a “win-win” situation and he is prepared. Now I just have to adjust my own thinking to reflect my faith and trust in the Lord.
When we arrived back at my brother’s house after taking him to Tulsa for a check-up by his doctors, there was a neatly stacked rick of fireplace wood about 20 feet by 6 feet by his barn. Then we noticed another rick near his garage, handy for him to get to. Gifts of self from his neighbors. They are so kind and willing to do anything for him. It is their way of repaying all his favors to them. That is true love and friendship. It warms our hearts as well as theirs. We are grateful and blessed.
I will be sending Bill a batch of these cookies this week. It is his new favorite kind. These are what Mother often made for us when we arrived home from school. They bring back wonderful memories. Even though he is having trouble eating much, he will enjoy receiving them and can share them with his nurses and any company he might have. .
Oatmeal/Raisin Cookies
1/2 cup shortening (butter or Crisco)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups quick oats
1/2 to one cup raisins (golden or dark)
Beat shortening with sugars, egg, milk, and vanilla until smooth. Add sifted dry ingredients. Then stir in oats and raisins. I think Mother added a little cinnamon but the recipe doesn’t call for it. Drop by rounded tablespoons about two inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in 375-degree oven for 13 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Let stand five minutes before removing to wire rack to finish cooling. Makes about two dozen cookies. Easy to double the recipe. Enjoy.
