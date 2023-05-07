Armed and dangerous.
It’s become a familiar phrase, normally used when police issue an alert about a gun-toting fugitive.
But it also could become a new American motto, right up there with E Pluribus Unum and In God We Trust.
Armed and dangerous.
We are certainly armed, to the teeth. The U.S. leads the world in gun ownership. The Pew Research Center estimates Americans own between 200 and 350 million guns. That’s a wide range, to be sure, but Pew researchers found many people unwilling to share exactly how many guns they own, so that’s as close as they could get.
In Oklahoma, Pew says 54.7 percent of adults own at least one gun.
That puts our state 11th nationally in terms of gun ownership. Montana is No. 1 with 66.3 percent of adults owning a gun.
The right to own firearms, of course, is protected by the 2nd Amendment, though the “arms” the founders wrote of were largely muskets and flintlock pistols. These held a single round at a time and had to be reloaded after each firing. Even the most skilled Colonial gunmen couldn’t fire more than three or four rounds per minute.
Contrast that to the AR-15. Normally configured, and not using a modified trigger that would turn it from semi-automatic into full auto, it can fire around 45 bullets per minute.
Even the forward-looking statesmen who formed our nation certainly couldn’t have known weapons like the AR-15 would come along someday.
The vast majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens who use their weapons for target shooting, hunting or security. But increasingly the idea of security has been perverted.
Last month Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, went to a home in a Kansas City suburb to pick up his siblings. He got the wrong address. Yarl allegedly rang the doorbell and was shot through a glass door with a .32 revolver. Thankfully, the teen did not die. The homeowner faces two felony counts.
Then, in North Carolina, kids were playing with a ball that rolled into a neighbor’s yard. He shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents and another neighbor. Thankfully the victims did not die. The shooter faces seven felony counts.
In rural upstate New York, a driver turned into the wrong driveway looking for a friend’s house. The homeowner then fired two shots from his front porch, killing a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle. The shooter faces second-degree murder charges.
Meanwhile in Texas, two high school cheerleaders were shot, one injured critically, when they tried to get into the wrong car after a late-night practice. Thankfully neither young woman died.
Also in Texas, a man was asked by his neighbors to stop shooting guns in his yard because they were trying to get a baby to sleep. In response he went to their house and shot and killed five people, including a 9-year-old child. The suspect faces five counts of murder.
And those incidents all occurred in the past few weeks.
Armed and dangerous. Why? What is going on in America today?
We are angry, we are stressed, we are mad as hell and aren’t going to take it any more. A poll by the American Psychological Association found 70 percent of adults don’t think people in the government care about them, 64 percent think their rights are under attack, 76 percent said they are worried about the nation’s future, 66 percent said the current political climate is stressing them out, 68 percent say this is the lowest point in the nation’s history that they can remember.
We don’t feel safe, we are upset about inflation, social media divides us and makes us anxious. I get that. A lot of people are unhappy, but we can’t go around shooting each other.
So what can we do? Don’t sit around watching cable news, for one thing, no matter your political leanings. And get away from your phone. Focus on the positive aspects of your life, not the negative. Take control of your emotions. Don’t beat yourself up because you don’t think you measure up to your friends or neighbors. And don’t look for someone to come and rescue you from your worries. It is not going to happen. And if you think you need help, you do. Seek it. Dial 988 to talk to someone at the suicide and crisis hotline.
Some say the spate of American violence is a mental health problem and not a gun problem. I maintain it is both. The parents of the young man who killed five people in a Louisville bank last month knew their son was mentally ill and sought help for him. He was seeing a psychiatrist and a counselor and had been prescribed medication for his symptoms. That didn’t keep him from buying a gun without his parents’ knowledge and killing five former colleagues.
What’s the answer? Who knows. Pray, if you’re of a mind to. That may be the only hope we have of turning around this trend of being armed and dangerous.
