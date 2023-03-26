When you are young, it seems, all you want is to get older.
When asked their age, kids never simply say 4, or 6, but rather 4 and a half, or 6 and a half.
When my age was registered in single digits, I couldn’t wait to turn 10. Then I counted the days, weeks, months and years until I became a teenager.
Then when I turned 13, all I wanted was to be 16, because that was when I could finally get my driver’s license.
Getting a driver’s license used to be a monumental rite of passage, a sweet taste of freedom. I remember the first time my parents let me take the family car out with my friends. At that moment I thought life couldn’t possibly get any better.
It was a warm fall evening, so we rolled the windows down and cranked the radio up. We had nowhere to go, of course, but that was OK, we were driving.
These days driving apparently is no longer as big a deal to young people. In 2021, according to the Federal Highway Administration, only 25.3% of 16-year-olds had their driver’s licenses, compared to 46% in 1983. Among 18-year-olds, 59.7% had their driver’s licenses in 2021, in comparison to 80.4% in 1983. Heck, by the time I was 18 I had already worn out a couple of sets of tires on my dad’s car.
The reasons for this are varied. According to research published on the website, thezebra.com, about a quarter of non-driving teens say they are still afoot because they are scared to drive a car.
Some kids say they prefer using ride-sharing services because it is more convenient and more environmentally friendly. The only ride-sharing that went on in my day took place when someone’s mom drove us someplace.
Of course parents aren’t necessarily wild about their kids driving. According to thezebra.com, 58% of parents say they are afraid of their teenagers driving. And with good reason. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 2,800 teenagers were killed and about 227,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. in 2020.
The cost of automobiles these days is another factor keeping many teens from driving. Gone are the days you could buy an old beat-up car for a few hundred bucks and keep it running with a tool kit and some elbow grease. The days of the shade tree mechanics are long behind us. Now it practically takes a degree in computer engineering to fix a car.
My friends and I had our licenses, we had taken driver’s ed (which was then part of our high school curriculum) and we had passed the written and driving test — but we were a mess behind the wheel. We thought we drove like Mario Andretti, while in reality our driving was much more like that of the little plumber Mario in the “Mario Kart,” video game, in which running into and over opponents is as big a part of the action as driving past them. It’s a miracle any of us survived.
But survive we did, and the years kept advancing. At 18 we could vote. At 21 we could drink alcohol. But after that the only age I looked forward to was 65, when Medicare kicked in.
Age is a matter of perspective, it seems. When I turned 21 I thought I had finally reached adulthood. Now I realize that is an ongoing process and, truth be told, I’m not sure I will ever quite get there.
Now instead of waiting impatiently for milestone birthdays I wish time would slow down, rather than racing headlong into the great unknown.
There are benefits to getting older, to be sure, but there are plenty of drawbacks, too. Callow youth are convinced their vigor and vitality will remain throughout their lives. Wrong.
As time advances various things begin to sag, and droop, and even fall out. And besides sagging, drooping and falling out, various body bits begin to hurt.
Whereas crawling out of bed in the morning or simply rising from a chair used to be spontaneous and effortless, those activities now require no small amount of preparation and concentration, and are accompanied by a cacophony of crackles, pops, grunts and groans.
Which brings us back to the automobile. As you age your eyesight fades and your reflexes aren’t what they used to be. But driving’s no longer a youthful lark. Instead it is a daily necessity, to get you to the store, to church or to doctor’s appointments, with a heavy emphasis on the latter. And suddenly somebody starts talking about taking your keys away.
Getting older, as my late father-in-law used to say, is not for sissies. But neither is it something to be dreaded. It is simply a natural part of our journey on this mortal coil, a series of challenges, failures and triumphs that make up this thing we call life.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
