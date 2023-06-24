“I may have grown up in the Age of Aquarius, but I’m growing old in the Age of the Acronym.” ~ writer and editor Roy Peter Clark
When I first applied at the News & Eagle for all three of the jobs this daily had open back in 2002, a few weeks after the death of my dad and the eventual closing of our family weekly newspaper, I remember taking tests on my knowledge of spelling, editing and editing marks I was obliged to do.
No problem, I was able to handle showing my abilities — or lack thereof.
The one test I wasn’t prepared to take was a 20-question inquiry into my ability to recognize acronyms.
Cool, I thought at the time. I liked to take tests. Well, not algebra tests, just about any other test.
As I recall, I think I got 19 of the 20 acronyms right, and kinda guessed on No. 20, which I’m fairly certain I failed to recognize.
At the time, that was in the relative infancy of the Age of the Acronym.
In fact, today we all live in the Age of the Acronym — and increasingly have for years now.
Not like the Age of Enlightenment, the Stone Age, the Bronze Age or the Iron Age.
Those were actual ages of history that were meaningful, and that advanced mankind.
An acronym, if you need a definition refresher, is an abbreviation formed from the initial letters of other words and pronounced as a word.
I found the first known acronyms (not initialisms, like the USA or LOL — laugh out loud) cropped up in the telegraphic code developed by Walter P. Phillips for the United Press Association, in 1879.
His code abbreviated Supreme Court of the United States as SCOTUS, and the president of the United States — Rutherford B. Hayes — as POT, or POTUS by 1895.
So, we can partially blame the press for the acronym, although the general public — and the military — have taken the acronym to new heights and to levels where we speak in acronyms all the time without even realizing it.
My question is, why?
Have we become so lackadaisical, unimaginative, so pressed for time that we use them virtually in all of our conversations, and probably are oblivious to that fact?
Or, is it just a progression of language, which is constantly changing, always evolving and never staying the same year to year?
I wonder.
So, wanna see just how reliant mankind has become on the acronym?
If you have an online account with a bank, credit card company or just about anything we do in everyday life, look at the acronym PIN.
You have a pin number you use when you stick your debit card in the reader while checking out at Walmart — unless you have a chip, which now bypasses the need to keypad in your PIN number.
PIN means personal identification number.
Hah, and you thought it was a real word.
Me too.
How about the acronym AIDS — acquired immune deficiency syndrome?
Much easier to use an acronym than remember the infection’s true name.
The medical field is full of acronyms, and military and government agencies have taken acronyms to new heights.
Internet slang, like IDK, for I don’t know, and LOL for laugh out loud — initialisms, I know, but acronyms just the same.
Other acronyms we hear almost every day are FedEx (Federal Express), NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and UPS (United Parcel Service) just to name a few.
Ever use an ATM? — an automated teller machine?
Sure you have. Now, as I added before, acronyms and initialisms kind of wind together, and blur the depths for which we are inextricably linked in our everyday language.
The military is kind of the Bible for acronyms.
You know, the DoD — Department of Defense.
Or AWOL — away without leave; NCO — non-commissioned officer; or IED — improvised explosive device.
If it weren’t for acronyms, our military would not function nearly as well as it does, simply because soldiers, sailors and airmen would constantly be wasting valuable time repeating long meanings for terms, when a simple acronym will do the trick.
My worry is that one of these days we won’t be able to read books or instructions or talk to one another, without using words. We will talk in acronyms.
The news business is certainly not free of the acronym. We use the PDF every day — portable document format.
I can’t imagine saying the meaning of the acronym, and actually knowing what it means.
PDF is just part of our language in the newspaper business, as are other acronyms in society today.
So, you had to endure reading this column, because WYSIWYG — what you see is what you get.
Acronyms — I love ‘em, I hate ‘em.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
