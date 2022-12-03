”The genius of democracies is seen not only in the great number of new words introduced but even more in the new ideas they express.” ~ Alexis de Tocqueville, 19th century French aristocrat, diplomat, political scientist, political philosopher and historian
Yes, I’m jumping the gun on new words that have worked — or forced — they’re way into the English language again, whether we want them there or not.
It’s always bothered me that we sometimes discard perfectly good words in the English language, and find new ones to replace them.
Is it for added clarity, or is it laziness and mere caprice?
I wonder.
I was browsing some of the words in our language that have become archaic and rarely used anymore.
Well, if you read Shakespeare or the Bible you better be prepared for a load of archaic yet poetic words that force you to stop and think.
Words like afore, betwixt, behold, forsooth and hearken.
And these rarely used words are but a pale few.
The preceding words are at the top of my list of words we probably shouldn’t have discarded, for whatever reason.
So, then there’s the bottom of my list of words. Actually they really didn’t make my list for my own selfish reasons but now are trendy new words.
Whatevs.
Now there’s a trendy word that screams … please, shoot me now.
It’s an informal word that means whatever.
Yeah, well, as far as I’m concerned … whatever.
How about sober-curious, which is a new word that can be used to describe a person who questions their drinking habits or wants to try to change them because of health or mental reasons.
Then there’s the word hangry, being hungry and angry at the same time.
Now, I’ve used this word in this column before, and I find it a useful addition to the English language.
Some may disagree, but that’s OK.
We don’t have to use the word, it’s just there in case the situation calls for it.
I get hangry on occasion, so I’m giving this trendy word a pass.
Another trendy word that gets a pass from me is staycation — where you take vacation days from work but don’t go anywhere and just stay home.
I don’t use the word, but it sure fits me.
I’ve had way more staycations than vacations over the years, to my great detriment.
Now, for another trendy word you will likely hear on the tube in whatever context: awesomesauce.
Put together the words awesome and sauce and you will get awesomesauce, which basically has the same meaning as awesome with a pinch of even more awesomeness.
Please!!
And no, I’m not one of those “get off of my lawn” guys either.
But — and what would life or politics be like without the word “but” — then there is the ultra-obnoxious trendy word “chillax.” It’s when you blend the words chill (relaxed) and relax — you get the verb chillax.
Gag me with a spoon.
Now, to show you how common it has become to constantly add new words to our language, Merriam-Webster added 370 new words just in September 2022.
They have added the word “metaverse,” which you probably by now have heard a few times.
Its definition is a persistent virtual environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual virtual realities.
Huh?
Maybe for a few of you out there, but I’ll pass on this one.
Then there’s “adorkable.”
That’s someone who is socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing.
Uh oh, I’ve been found out. And I thought I was the only one out here.
And that gets us to Merriam-Webster’s chosen word of the year for 2022: “gaslighting.”
They classify it as a word meaning a behavior that’s mind manipulating, grossly misleading and downright deceitful.
Why, you ask?
Well the dictionary people there indicated that lookups online for that seemingly common word — in the universe called politics — increased by a whopping 1,740% during 2022 over the year before.
You simply can’t casually peruse Facebook or Twitter tweets without being gaslighted these days.
There’s more crap out there on social media than there is substance, with this or that person or entity trying to get you to think like they do.
It seemed to hit its height because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when this or that fantification pulled us into its spider web.
Now, don’t go looking for the word fantification, because I just made it up.
I tend to make up words occasionally, that I think should be added to our language.
The word is squarely directed at the social media world and blogosphere, and all the people out there who live in their own fantasy world and want us to join them.
Thanks, but I’ll pass.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
