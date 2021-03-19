As we wrap up Sunshine Week and the focus on transparency, I thought it would be a good idea to explain some newspaper terms to our readers, particularly the ones involving the editorial page or section, which is what you are reading right now.
Newspapers have traditionally reserved one to two pages in each edition for editorials and opinion. The News & Eagle reserves one page per edition, and we label our editorial page Opinion in large letters at the top. There is a box to the right side that explains the mission of the Opinion page, which is to present a variety of opinions and viewpoints on newsworthy and relevant topics of the day.
With all the noise over the last several years regarding what is news and what is opinion — and is opinion being presented as news — we have continued to dedicate one page per issue that boldly and transparently lets readers know that the articles they are reading on this page or in this section online are opinions and viewpoints from the newspaper’s perspective, the reader’s perspective and subject matter expert perspective.
Why do we publish an opinion page? Because not only is it important for newspapers to present the news and events of the day, it is also important for the newspaper to be seen as a forum for ideas and debate. We try to present a variety of ideas on this page, from as many perspectives as possible.
What is an editorial?
An editorial is an opinion article that states the position of the publication’s editorial board. The editorial board consists of the publisher, top editors and members of the community. Our editorial board’s names are presented at the top of the opinion page. The editorial is typically written by the publisher or the top editor in the newsroom. The editorial board advises and provides input on editorial topics under consideration.
Our daily editorial is always presented on the left side of the Opinion page and it is labeled Editorial at the top. Any editorial article will be labeled Editorial in the newspaper, the online edition or on Facebook.
What is a column?
A column is an article that often, but not always, presents an opinion. The News & Eagle features several regular columnists, including former reporter Jeff Mullin, publisher Cindy Allen, news editor David Christy and other noted editors and writers within the CNHI organization.
The opinion represented in a column is that of the writer, not necessarily the newspaper’s editorial board. The News & Eagle tries to present a variety of views in the column space of the Opinion page, which is usually below the editorial cartoon.
What is an op-ed?
An op-ed is short for opposite editorial, and is often submitted to the newspaper as a subject matter expert piece. The writer often has keen insight on an issue due to his or her involvement in a situation or public policy debate. Op-ed writers are not members of the newspaper staff. The op-ed piece will have a brief description of who the writer is at the bottom of the article. For example, today’s op-ed piece about proposed detrimental changes in the MSA designation is written by local and state economic development professionals.
What is a Letter to the Editor?
A letter to the editor is submitted by readers to express their views on newsworthy topics of the day. Letters are signed by the reader and verified by the news staff. A letter to the editor is shorter and written by a reader who wants to share their viewpoint on something they’ve seen or read.
Editorial cartoons
Each Opinion page includes at least one editorial cartoon each day, at the top of the editorial page. The editorial cartoons are provided to us through syndicated services and are drawn by cartoonists from all over the country. They typically present a viewpoint on national or political matters.
Hopefully this explains a little more about the newspaper Opinion page and the articles presented in this section. We want our readers to be exposed to a variety of viewpoints, and also have the opportunity to share their viewpoints as well. We welcome reader input, and if you have any questions, you may call me at (580) 548-8135.
Thank you for reading!
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
